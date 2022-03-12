Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow? Fear of Chinese invasion grows on the island

Even before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last week, many people were already drawing parallels with the situation of Russia’s great geopolitical partner, China, and its threatened neighbor, Taiwan.

After Moscow launched the war against the former Soviet republic, the slogan “Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow” was used in headlines on the Asian island and spread on social media, reflecting growing concern among Taiwanese.

“I believe that today’s Ukraine is tomorrow’s Taiwan,” said 69-year-old reservist soldier Lung Wei-chen in an interview with the Washington Post. “Other countries, including the United States, cannot be trusted, and we can only rely on ourselves to defend Taiwan.”

In a statement to the same newspaper, a senior Taiwanese national security official noted that the war in Ukraine had sparked a warning about measures to be accelerated by the island’s administration.

“From the Ukraine crisis onwards, there is a lot we have to do, but these are things we were already doing before. [Mas] maybe we should do more and faster,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity – among the measures he cited reforming Taiwan’s reservist system and buying more weapons from the United States.

The rulers of the Republic of China moved to Taiwan after the defeat to the Communists in the Chinese Civil War in 1949, and the island has been administered separately since then, but Beijing considers it a rebel province to be reincorporated until 2049.

Since last year, the communist dictatorship has increased hostilities against Taiwan, with statements reaffirming that position, invasions of the country’s airspace and military exercises in the region.

The day after the invasion of Ukraine began, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen described the island’s situation as “fundamentally different”. However, concern grows as Beijing’s hostilities escalate – last month, the Beijing legislature approved the addition of $8.6 billion to the $13 billion annual defense budget.

Contrary to Tsai’s position, Enoch Wu, a member of the president’s Democratic Progressive party, told NBC that Taiwan faces the same threat as Ukraine: “a revisionist power claiming another sovereign country as its own.”

“I think that [invasão da Ucrânia] serves as a great warning that war is a possibility,” he said. “People have been talking a lot about the future of warfare being linked to cognitive warfare, just disinformation, but when the time comes, the tanks will roll.”

For China, Taiwan is a “domestic matter”

Last week, a delegation of former senior US defense and security officials visited Taiwan and reiterated support for the island. Like most countries, Americans do not recognize Taipei; however, despite having adopted the “one China” policy since the 1970s, Washington maintains cooperation and military aid commitments with Taiwan.

“We arrived in Taiwan at a very difficult and critical time in world history. as the president said [Joe] Biden, democracy is facing sustained and alarming challenges, most recently in Ukraine. Now more than ever, democracy needs defenders,” said Mike Mullen, former chief of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff.

On Monday (7), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed a recurring argument by Beijing, that Taiwan and Ukraine could not be compared because the island would be a “domestic matter” for the Chinese, while the conflict in Eastern Europe it is a dispute between two countries.

“We observe that some people emphasize the principle of sovereignty in the Ukraine issue, but continue to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Taiwan issue. This is a clear case of double standards,” he complained.

On the same day, Russia added Taiwan to its list of “hostile” nations, in response to sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.