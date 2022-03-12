Ukrainian refugees are being lured into sex trafficking, says newspaper

Ukrainian refugees and refugees wait for a train at a station in Berlin, Germany – Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

According to a report published by the German newspaper DW, the Ukrainian refugees would be in the sights of traffickers in Germany, the German police would have warned women about men who try to take advantage of the situation of these women who are fragile and fleeing the war. The country is considered “Europe’s brothel” and the danger of forced prostitution is a warning to the authorities.

Against a backdrop of a huge wave of global solidarity since Ukraine was invaded by Russia more than 16 days ago, Germany has received more than 109,000 refugees so far – these people seeking to flee the war, human traffickers and other types of predators.

According to the DW newspaper, volunteers say they had to follow suspected traffickers until they left women alone. The police reacted and posted warnings on social media, in German, Ukrainian, Russian and English.

Federal police warn young Ukrainians and women traveling alone about conspicuous accommodation offers. They should only contact official bodies when looking for accommodation.

“We have just seen a Ukrainian woman, totally out of her mind, to whom just this happened. We’ve also had to expel some for this reason. So, at the moment we have a huge number of citizens who honestly want to help, and on the other, people who want to take advantage of this situation”, said the spokesperson for the Federal Police of Germany.

He adds: “They act so suspiciously that they draw the attention of both volunteers and our own agents. We have a few dozen of these cases, but so far no offenses, that is to say, that one of these attempts has been successful”.

A 55-year-old man who is already known to police for sexual harassment, 55, was offering a ride to Hamburg to especially young women. Two others, aged 29 and 21, approach women traveling alone or with children. In the refugee care sector, two other men, aged 50 and 53, reportedly offered money to young people who wanted to go home with them.

Keep reading

In Munich, the creator of the counseling center, Cissek-Evans, Hedwin- for victims of human trafficking, says that Eastern European women are the preferred victims of criminals in Germany. At the moment, the activist is trying to help and warn with flyers in Ukrainian at train stations.

“It contains information such as: do not give your passport to anyone; keep your phone with you at all times; photograph the license plate before getting into the car; ask to see an ID if you are offered an apartment or room; note the name and address; be careful if someone suddenly promises you a lot of money,” the activist said.

She also warns that women should not only be suspicious of men, as other women could also take advantage of the situation.

“Brothel of Europe”

Public statements by Germans about the new “Ukrainian whores” in their favorite brothels are already circulating, as are fantasies of rape of “sex slaves. Huschke Mau, a survivor of Germany’s legal prostitution system, fears that after harrowing experiences of war, the next trauma is already lurking for many women and teenagers who travel alone.

Huschke Mau fears that, after the terrifying experiences of war, the next trauma is already lurking in Germany, for many women and teenagers who travel alone.

“Every day more than 1.2 million men look for a prostitute. Germany is the number one destination country for human trafficking in the entire European Union. We are Europe’s brothel, we should be ashamed of ourselves. And because the market and demand are so great, traffickers and pimps approach Ukrainian women already on the train platform, because they know that refugees can earn them a lot of money,” said the activist.