Ukrainian Troops Continue Using Turkish TB2 Drones, Hitting Russian Artillery and Supply Lines

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are still using Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed drones against Russian combat vehicles and air defense systems.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that Turkey-supplied TB2 Bayraktar combat drones are helping to block the Russian advance.

?????? British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones were “delivering munitions” onto Russian “artillery and their supply lines”. This was “incredibly important in order to slow down or block the Russian advance”. pic.twitter.com/PpQMeYVJsY — Ali Özkok (@Ozkok_A) March 10, 2022

In response to a question in parliament about how the Ukrainian air force was being assisted, Wallace said the TB2s were “delivering ammunition” to “Russian artillery and its supply lines”. This was “incredibly important in slowing or blocking the Russian advance,” he said.

Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 armed drones at work. The Russian BUK was destroyed in the area of ​​Malina Zhytomyr region. — Ukrainian military Bayraktar TB2 were supplied by Turkey. And they are working very smoothly against the Russian weaponry pic.twitter.com/n5uzsyJGbK — Rag?p Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 27, 2022

Videos allegedly showing the attack on the Russian air defense system and infantry fighting vehicle surfaced online Thursday. The latest shows the armed drones destroying the BUK-M1 air defense system and the BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicle of the invader’s troops in Ukraine.

Ukrayna kaynaklar?, Rus güçlerine ait bir konvoyun #BayraktarTB2 ile imha edildi?i görüntüleri yay?nlad?. pic.twitter.com/pyn55as3Md — Beyaz Gazete (@BeyazGazete) March 10, 2022

A few days ago, the Russian military assured that it had completely destroyed all Ukrainian armed drones and deactivated most air defense systems and airfields.

Last Wednesday, Ukraine’s defense minister said in a Facebook post that the country had received a new shipment of armed drones. “They are ready for combat,” said Oleksii Reznikov, without elaborating. It is believed that over 20 TB2s were sold to Kiev before the start of the war.

However, Turkey has been reluctant to appear as if it is personally arming Ukraine, which could infuriate Russia.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran stressed last week that Kiev bought the drones from Baykar, a Turkish private defense company, saying that this does not represent an agreement between the two nations.

Turkey shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine and has good ties to both. He criticized the invasion as unacceptable, but avoided the harsher rhetoric of other NATO members and opposes the use of sanctions.

While TB2s have played decisive roles in recent years in conflicts in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, many experts have questioned how effective they would actually be against a serious military power.

But footage released by the Ukrainian military after the invasion of Russia showed the TB2s resisting long Russian military columns near Kiev.