Ulefone Armor X10 Pro is an affordable rugged smartphone – All in Technology

Raju Singh

Known for its indestructible smartphones, the Chinese Ulefone has just made official a new rugged entry-level device, the Armor X10 Pro. It is built around an IP68/IP69K reinforced finish and is Military certified. As a result, it promises resistance against water, dust and other extreme conditions.

Compact, the Ulefone Armor X10 features a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 X 1440 pixels. Inside, it works with a MediaTek Helio P22 chip with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0 GHz. In addition, it includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage expandable via microSD card up to 128GB.

For stills, the company added a 20MP Sony IMX376 main camera alongside a depth lens and a 5MP front camera. There’s also a 5,180mAh super battery that supports 10W charging and dual sound outputs (stereo). Also, it has other useful features like Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

Main features:

  • Screen: 5.45 inches with 720 X 1440 pixels resolution.
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P22
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Native Storage: 64GB
  • Back camera: 20MP + depth assist
  • Frontal camera: 5MP
  • Drums: 5180 mAh
  • System: Android 11
  • Others: NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, standard headphone jack, IP68/9K and Military ratings

The Ulefone Armor X10 Pro will be available later this month at a promotional price of $119.99.

