Ulefone Armor X10 Pro is an affordable rugged smartphone – All in Technology

Known for its indestructible smartphones, the Chinese Ulefone has just made official a new rugged entry-level device, the Armor X10 Pro. It is built around an IP68/IP69K reinforced finish and is Military certified. As a result, it promises resistance against water, dust and other extreme conditions.

Compact, the Ulefone Armor X10 features a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 X 1440 pixels. Inside, it works with a MediaTek Helio P22 chip with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0 GHz. In addition, it includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage expandable via microSD card up to 128GB.

For stills, the company added a 20MP Sony IMX376 main camera alongside a depth lens and a 5MP front camera. There’s also a 5,180mAh super battery that supports 10W charging and dual sound outputs (stereo). Also, it has other useful features like Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

The Ulefone Armor X10 Pro will be available later this month at a promotional price of $119.99.