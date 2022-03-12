UN says it has credible reports of Russian cluster bomb use in Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Nations (UN) Human Rights office said on Friday it had received “credible reports” of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions in populated areas of Ukraine, adding that the indiscriminate use of such weapons may constitute war crimes.

The UN agency has dozens of monitors in the country and more are expected to arrive once a commission established by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to investigate possible war crimes is operational. The agency has confirmed at least 549 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, although it says the real number is likely higher.

“Due to its far-reaching effects, the use of cluster munitions in populated areas is incompatible with the principles of international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

“We remind the Russian authorities that directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombing of towns and villages and other forms of indiscriminate attacks, are prohibited under international law and may constitute war crimes.”

Cluster bombs explode in midair, scattering dozens or even hundreds of smaller ‘bombs’ over a wide area. Russia is not party to a 2008 convention banning cluster munitions, although it is bound by international humanitarian law, particularly the ban on indiscriminate attacks.

(Reporting by Emma Farge)







