UN says it has reliable information that Russia is using cluster bombs in Ukraine

Sergey BOBOK / AFP Crater opened by a bomb after a bombing in Ukraine’s second largest city



The UN informed this Friday, 11, that it received reliable information that Russia was using cluster bombs in the Ukraine. The use of this type of weapon can be constituted as a war crime. “The use of cluster bombs in populated areas is incompatible with the principles of international humanitarian law that govern the conduct of hostilities,” said the spokeswoman for the UNLiz Throssell, to journalists in Geneva. These bombs would be located in populated areas and being used to attack civilians, which is an international crime. “Area bombings of towns and villages, as well as other forms of indiscriminate attacks, are prohibited,” Throssell said. The use of cluster bombs is prohibited by the 2008 international convention, however, RussiaUkraine, U.S and Brazil, are not part of this convention. Since February 24, the UN has counted that at least 549 civilians have died as a result of Russian attacks.

What is cluster bomb?

Also known as “cluster”, cluster bombs, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, are weapons composed of a box that opens in the air and scatters numerous explosive submunitions or under-bombs. Because it covers a wide area, its use is not allowed in populated areas. Depending on the model used, the number of submunitions can vary from several dozen to more than 600. Their explosion is not always immediate, which makes the risk even greater.