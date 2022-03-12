UN warns Russia of possible war crimes and use of cluster bombs

The UN reminded Russia on Friday that attacks on civilians are prohibited and could constitute war crimes, and denounced an increase in the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 564 civilian deaths and 982 injuries since the invasion began on 24 February, although it pointed out that the actual toll is “considerably higher”.

“We remind the Russian authorities that directing attacks against civilians and civilian targets, as well as so-called area bombings of towns and villages and other forms of indiscriminate attack are prohibited by international law and may constitute war crimes,” warned spokeswoman Elizabeth. Throssell.

“Civilians are being killed and maimed in what appear to be indiscriminate attacks, with Russian forces using explosive weapons to great effect in or near populated areas,” with missiles, heavy artillery, rockets or shelling, Elizabeth said in Geneva. “We also received reliable information from several cases in which Russian forces used cluster bombs, including in inhabited areas,” she denounced.

“Due to their wide area of ​​impact, the use of cluster bombs in populated areas is incompatible with the principles of international humanitarian law,” the spokeswoman recalled.







