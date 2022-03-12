Understand what is Acanthosis Nigricans that causes dark spots on the skin

We all know that all it takes is small changes in our bodies for us to be aware of symptoms. After all, it is important to identify potential diseases and conditions as early as possible. So if you’ve ever wondered what are dark spots on skin, know that there is a chance of being Acanthosis Nigricans. This condition is characterized by the appearance of dark spots around the armpits and neck.

What Causes Acanthosis Nigricans?

The development of this skin disease is related to the diagnosis of diabetes, since the high glycemic index can cause this change. But that’s not all, as other situations can be responsible for these spots, such as obesity and thyroid problems.

Another factor that greatly influences the diagnosis of Acanthosis Nigricans is polycystic ovary syndrome, a metabolic disorder. In addition, in more extreme cases, there is also a chance that it could be a sign of cancer in the digestive system. Therefore, it is very important to see a doctor as soon as possible, so that a diagnosis can be made.

Treatment and prevention of dark spots on the skin

As you can imagine, the most effective way to avoid this disease is by preventing the other conditions that generate this diagnosis. Therefore, the regular practice of physical exercises, the habit of a healthy diet and also the early treatment of intestinal diseases are effective to prevent it from developing. In addition, a relevant palliative measure is to perform exams periodically to detect possible changes in your body.

As for the treatment, this will also depend on the causes of the appearance of the spots, since their control can make the disease disappear. However, it is always necessary to follow up with the clinical doctor and also with the dermatologist. Since, if the cause is identified as hormonal, the health professional can prescribe medication. In more extreme cases, such as cancer, chemotherapy or radiation therapy is indicated by an oncologist’s prescription.