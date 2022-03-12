US accuses North Korea of ​​testing new intercontinental missile system – News

The United States on Thursday accused North Korea of ​​having recently tested “a new intercontinental ballistic missile system”, in what it considers a “serious escalation” for which it is preparing sanctions, the Pentagon and the White House said. .

North Korea has carried out several missile launches since the beginning of the year, but Washington has looked more closely at those carried out on Feb. March 4th.

The United States concluded that these firings “imply a new intercontinental ballistic missile system, which North Korea is developing and which was originally unveiled during a parade” on Oct. 10, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby detailed in a statement.

According to Kirby, those tests were intended to “evaluate the new system” ahead of a “full-range launch potentially disguised as a space operation” that would end North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear missile tests in 2017.





A senior White House official called the maneuvers a “serious escalation”. Pyongyang, in turn, assured that the launches carried out in late February and early March were tests for the development of satellites.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in fact visited the base on Friday and ordered the facilities to be expanded and modernized, according to the official KCNA news agency, fueling speculation of an imminent, full-scale missile test. long range.





sanctions

In response, the United States will on Friday announce measures to “prevent North Korea from gaining access to foreign products and technologies to develop its prohibited weapons programs” and “further actions will be taken in the coming days,” he said. the top American official.

“The United States decided to make this information public and share it with our allies and partners because we prioritize strategic risk reduction and because we firmly believe that the international community must speak with one voice to oppose the future development of these weapons by Korea. From north.”

“We continue to seek diplomatic dialogue and are ready to meet without conditions” with the North Koreans, the source added. Washington and allies failed this week in trying to pass a UN Security Council text against North Korea that was rejected by Russia and China.

Despite heavy international sanctions for its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, Pyongyang has so far refused all offers for dialogue since talks in 2019 between leader Kim Jong-un and then US President Donald Trump failed. .

North Korea has stepped up modernization of its army and warned in January that it could lift a self-imposed moratorium on tests of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.





According to analysts, Pyongyang wants to take advantage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to carry out new tests at a time when the United States is focusing on the conflict.

Washington’s announcement comes after the victory in presidential elections in south korea by Yoon Suk-yeol, who has already expressed his intention to show firmness in front of his northern neighbor.

In addition, the new president of the Republic of South Korea, whom Joe Biden called on Thursday to congratulate him, promised to “teach Kim Jong-un some manners”.



