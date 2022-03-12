US imposed sanctions on Russians for supporting North Korea’s missile program – News

The Treasury Department of U.S imposed sanctions on Friday (11) on two Russian businessmen and three companies for supporting North Korea in the “development” of its missile program, amid tension caused by recent launches from Pyongyang.

The Treasury blocked the assets and transactions under US law of the Apollon company and its director, Aleksandr Andreyevich Gayevoy; the company Zeel and its director, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Chasovnikov; and the company RK Briz.

In a statement, the Treasury explained that this decision is aimed at “a network of Russian individuals and companies complicit with North Korea in the acquisition of its illegal ballistic missile systems”.





The US stressed that Pyongyang has launched 11 missiles since the start of the year, most of them in recent days, in “violation of international law and a serious threat to global security”.

According to Washington, these executives and companies provided funding and technology to operations carried out from Vladivostok, a Russian city near the North Korean border, to support the development of Pyongyang’s weapons program.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles from its eastern coast using a large-caliber multiple rocket launcher, which landed in the Sea of ​​Japan but outside the waters of Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.





After these events, the US government accused North Korea of ​​preparing a new intercontinental missile system. This Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a launch site and announced its expansion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the launch of ballistic missiles and emphasized its commitment to “diplomacy”, inviting Pyongyang to “dialogue”.

“However, we will continue to implement and enforce existing sanctions to limit their ability to advance their illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs,” Blinken said.



