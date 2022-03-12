Vaccination against Covid: 157.3 million people, more than 73% of the total population, are fully immunized | vaccines

The data from the consortium of press vehicles this Friday (11) show that 157,334,596 people are fully immunized. This number represents 73.24% of the country’s total population. The booster dose was given in 68,858,684 people, which corresponds to 32.05% of the population. More than 400 million doses have been given since vaccination began in January 2021.

The population 5 years of age and older (i.e., the vaccinable population) that is partially immunized is 87.09% and the population aged 5 years and over who is fully immunized is 78.61%. The booster dose was given in 42.56% of the population aged 18 years and over, the age group that can currently receive booster vaccinations.

in total, 10,445,622 doses were given to children, who are partially immunized. This number represents almost 50.95% of the population in this age group who took the first dose. Still on this track, 738,700 are fully immunized when taking the second dose of vaccines, which corresponds to 3.6% of the population of this group.

Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 157,334,596 (73.24% of the total population and 78.61% of the vaccinable population*)

157,334,596 (73.24% of the total population and 78.61% of the vaccinable population*) Total people who received the booster dose: 68,858,684 (32.05% of the total population and 42.56% of the vaccineable population**)

68,858,684 (32.05% of the total population and 42.56% of the vaccineable population**) Total people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the required doses): 174,310,255 (81.14% of the total population and 87.09% of the vaccinable population*)

*population aged 5 years and over

**population aged 18 and over

174,310,255 (81.14% of the total population and 87.09% of the vaccinable population*) *population aged 5 years and over **population aged 18 and over Total number of children aged 5 to 11 who took their first dose: 10,445,622 (50.95% of the population between five and 11 years old)

10,445,622 (50.95% of the population between five and 11 years old) Total number of children aged 5 to 11 who took the second dose: 738,700 (3.6% of the population aged between five and 11)

738,700 (3.6% of the population aged between five and 11) Total doses applied: 400,503,535 (87.44% of doses distributed to the states)

400,503,535 (87.44% of doses distributed to the states) 25 states and the DF released new data: AL, AM, RN, RR, RS, SC, SE, SP, PB, MG, GO, DF, MT, MA, AC, PI, MS, AP, RO, ES, CE, TO, RJ, PA, BA, FOOT

AL, AM, RN, RR, RS, SC, SE, SP, PB, MG, GO, DF, MT, MA, AC, PI, MS, AP, RO, ES, CE, TO, RJ, PA, BA, FOOT 1 state did not release new data: PR

The survey is the result of a partnership of the consortium of press vehicles, formed by g1“O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21.

Total children between 5 and 11 years old vaccinated:

1 of 2 Child vaccination this Friday — Photo: Arte g1 Child vaccination this Friday — Photo: Arte g1

Total vaccinated, according to the governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

2 of 2 Vaccination this Friday — Photo: Arte g1 Vaccination this Friday — Photo: Arte g1