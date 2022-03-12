Video: Cristina Kirchner’s office in Argentina is stoned | World

Cristina Kirchner, Argentina’s vice president, published this Friday (11) a video with images of her office in the Senate building in Buenos Aires, stoned by protesters who staged a protest against an agreement between the country and the International Monetary Fund. .

In Argentina, the person who holds the position of vice president of the country is also the president of the Senate. That’s why Cristina has an office in the building.

The demonstration against the agreement took place in Praça do Congresso, which is in front of the Argentine Legislative Building.

The video posted by Cristina shows stones crashing through the office windows and shrapnel on the office floor.

“A small group of protesters began to attack Congress intensely with stones. The images you are seeing are of my office after the rocks. Paradoxically, it was my office that was attacked. The office of those who faced the vulture funds, who kept the IMF out of the country fulfilling the legacy of my colleague Néstor Kirchner and who also built with their decision the Frente de todos that allowed us to defeat Maurício Macri. Paradoxically or intentionally…”

The Chamber of Deputies of Argentina approved in the early hours of Friday the agreement signed with the IMF to restructure a debt of US$ 45 billion (about R$ 225 billion), which must now receive approval from the Senate to become law.

The agreement authorizing the debt refinancing was approved by 202 votes in favor, 37 against – including several deputies from the ruling party -, and 13 abstentions.

The agreement is expected to pass the Senate in the coming days, as Argentina seeks to avoid the expiration of a $2.8 billion payment due on March 22.