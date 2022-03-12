War could increase world food prices by 20%, warns FAO – 03/11/2022

From bread in São Paulo, to supermarkets in major European capitals, through the interior of Africa, the war in Ukraine threatens to raise food prices around the world. Data released this Friday by FAO, the UN food agency, reveal that the military confrontation between two agricultural powers – Russia and Ukraine – is expected to lead to an increase of more than 20% on average in food prices in the world.

According to the FAO, even before the war broke out, the month of February already registered the biggest rise in agricultural commodity prices. But with the conflict, the forecast is that the trend is for an even greater increase from March and April, with up to 30% of Ukrainian arable land unusable.

According to the agency, only part of the global supply will be able to be replaced by products from other regions of the world. The rest, however, would actually experience a shortage. On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron also declared that both Europeans and Africans should expect a profound impact on food prices.

It is predicted that sanctions on Russia and destruction in Ukraine will affect the production and export of cereals, corn and other goods during the year 2022. Today, Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, while Ukraine occupies the 5th position. Together, they are responsible for a fifth of the global supply of the product, in addition to 5% of the corn. In total, Ukrainians and Russians account for 30% of the world’s grain trade.

“The likely disruptions to the agricultural activities of these two major exporters of basic commodities could seriously exacerbate food insecurity around the world,” said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu. “Worryingly, the resulting global supply gap could push international food and feed prices 8-22% above their already high levels,” he said.

Hungry

Another FAO concern refers to hunger in the poorest countries. Today, around 50 countries around the world depend on Russian and Ukrainian cereals to supply more than 30% of their markets.

Without these products, FAO estimates that between 8 million and 13 million people could be incorporated into the army of the hungry around the world, largely in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Today the World Food Program buyThe 1.4 million tons to distribute to the world’s poorest countries. But 70% of all this acquisition it comes precisely from the two countries that are the protagonists of the war.

In Lebanon, 90% of wheat comes from Ukraine and plays a central role in the food of Somalia and Syria. Already 70% of wheat imported by Turkey comes from Russia.

In Egypt, for example, more than 50% of imported calories come from the two warring countries. Sudan, Libya and the Democratic Republic of Congo are also heavily dependent on supplies from these countries.

In 2019, Ethiopia imported US$458 million worth of wheat, of which more than US$200 million came from Russians and Ukrainians.

In Yemen, the two countries supplied a total of US$ 225 million in wheat, practically half of all the country’s imports from the Gulf.

In the minds of many at the UN are the events between 2008 and 2012, when rising food prices generated social instability, open confrontations and, for some theorists, were decisive in paving the way for the Arab Spring.

In total, more than 40 countries translated the inflation of those years into social confrontations and even the fall of governments.

With the fear that the same scenario will occur again, international agencies expand negotiations with new suppliers. But they admit that even if they find enough volumes, prices will be higher.

It is not by chance that the war between Moscow and Kiev has left international entities on high alert. “Conflict is the main driver of hunger and food insecurity in the world,” said Executive Director of the UN’s World Food Programme, David Beasley. “We now have 283 million people marching into starvation with 45 million knocking on the door of acute hunger,” he said. “The world cannot allow another conflict to further increase the number of hungry people,” he warned.

“The Black Sea basin is one of the most important areas in the world for grain production and agriculture, and the impact of the conflict on food security is likely to be felt beyond Ukraine’s border, especially among the poorest of the poor,” he said.

Before the war came, the UN warned that 811 million people would go to bed hungry every night around the world, with the number facing acute food insecurity having jumped from 135 million to 283 million since 2019, a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic.