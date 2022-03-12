War in Ukraine: Images that reveal scale of destruction in Mariupol

Abhishek Pratap 8 seconds ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: Images that reveal scale of destruction in Mariupol 0 Views

A member of the Ukrainian emergency services examines a large bomb crater at the Mariupol maternity and children's hospital - March 9, 2022

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

A member of the Ukrainian emergency services examines a large bomb crater at a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol

The scale of the destruction in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol was revealed in a series of photos and satellite images.

Residential areas were razed, a shopping center destroyed and a maternity hospital attacked. The southern port city used at least one mass grave to bury the dead.

Mariupol, a city of about 400,000, was subjected to days of heavy bombardment.

The local population is running out of food and water, said the city’s deputy mayor Sergei Orlov, and there is “no electricity, water supply, heating or sanitation system”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russians are stocking up on products after the network closes

Russian citizens are stocking up on McDonald’s menu items and lining up at stores this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved