War in Ukraine: Images that reveal scale of destruction in Mariupol

6 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, A member of the Ukrainian emergency services examines a large bomb crater at a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol

The scale of the destruction in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol was revealed in a series of photos and satellite images.

Residential areas were razed, a shopping center destroyed and a maternity hospital attacked. The southern port city used at least one mass grave to bury the dead.

Mariupol, a city of about 400,000, was subjected to days of heavy bombardment.

The local population is running out of food and water, said the city’s deputy mayor Sergei Orlov, and there is “no electricity, water supply, heating or sanitation system”.

People are being forced to melt snow for drinking and chop wood to cook and keep warm in sub-zero temperatures, he says.

Credit, Sergei Orlov photo caption, A pregnant woman outside a destroyed hospital in Mariupol

On Wednesday, three people — including a child — were killed and 17 injured in a devastating attack that destroyed a maternity ward and a children’s ward of a hospital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the attack was a war crime.

The damage can be seen on the roads near the university.

Images from satellite technology company Maxar also revealed damage to residential areas to the south and east of the city, now largely isolated from the outside world.

Another image shows the damage done to a mall in the west. The roofs of two buildings were completely destroyed.

Mariupol is a key strategic target for Russia. Capturing the city would allow Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine to join forces with troops in Crimea — the southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.