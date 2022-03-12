War in Ukraine should make the bun more expensive; understand | agribusiness

Brazilians will pay more for French bread and pasta in the coming months. After the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the price of wheat soared on the international market and will soon begin to be passed on to its derivatives, according to economists.

The two countries account, on average, for 30% of all cereal traded in the world and, with the war, the value of the product on the Chicago Stock Exchange (USA) rose by almost 40% between February 23 and March 7, says the wheat specialist from the consultancy Safras & Mercado, Élcio Bento.

Carrot price soared and generated memes

Where does it come from? learn about wheat production in Brazil

The rise in the foreign market affects prices in all countries, including Argentina, where 85% of Brazilian wheat imports come from, according to the Brazilian Wheat Industry Association (Abitrigo). Two thirds of the cereal consumed in the country comes from other countries.

“The reflection [nos preços dos pães e massas] tends to be immediate. The wheat that is currently being used to make flour was purchased at a lower price. But, if you think as a company, knowing that the raw material will increase, you start to pass on price quickly”, says Bento.

According to him, the Cheaper wheat stocks should run out around April, month in which, for the economist, the price increase should start to be felt in the consumer’s pocket.

Flour and derivatives on the rise

2 of 3 Pasta Pasta Macaroni — Photo: Krista Stucchio / Unsplash Pasta Pasta Macaroni — Photo: Krista Stucchio / Unsplash

Wheat flour already accumulates a high of almost 15% in 12 months until February, according to data from the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), on Friday (11).

French bread, in turn, rose the least (7%), while macaroni (12%) and semi-prepared pasta (10%) advanced the most.

Coffee, papaya, watermelon: see the 50 items that increased the most in 12 months

Lucilio Alves, professor at USP’s Faculty of Agriculture, recalls that it is not just wheat that tends to put pressure on the value of flour and its derivatives.

“Wheat represents less than 50% of the cost of flour and, when it goes to wholesale and retail, new costs are incorporated, such as transport and taxation”, he says.

Why did the price of wheat soar?

3 of 3 Despite the cereal price having cooled down in recent days, economists estimate that the trend is that the value of the cereal remains under pressure. — Photo: Reproduction / RPC Although the price of the cereal has cooled in recent days, economists estimate that the trend is that the value of the cereal remains under pressure. — Photo: Reproduction / RPC

For Alves, the rise in prices is explained by the importance of Russia and Ukraine in the wheat market and the uncertainties about how long the conflict will last.

Although the price of cereal has cooled in recent days, the economist believes that the trend is that the value of cereal remains under pressure.

Russia is the world’s leading wheat exporter, while Ukraine is the 4th largest. The two countries are expected to contribute 52 million tons out of a total of 203 million tons exported in the 2021/22 harvest, says Alves.

“We have a restriction on maritime transport. All ports in Ukraine are paralyzed. In Russia, we have some in operation. In this scenario, countries that buy wheat from Russia and Ukraine, such as African nations, part of the Middle East and Asia to demand wheat from other countries, such as North and South America”, says Alves.