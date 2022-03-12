War in Ukraine: Why Facebook decided to allow praise for Azov Battalion and defense of violence against Russians | Technology

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The company says it has made temporary concessions to some violent speeches, such as those containing terms like “death to Russian invaders,” which would normally violate the platform’s rules.

However, the social media giant says it will not allow content that encourages violence against Russian civilians.

In response, Russia called on the United States to stop Meta’s “extremist activities”.

The Russian reaction came after the Reuters news agency published a story detailing internal Meta emails describing precisely this policy change from the platforms.

“In light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, we have made a temporary exception for those affected by the war so that they can express violent feelings towards the invading armed forces,” a company spokesperson told the BBC.

Cyber ​​Warfare: How Each Company Positioned Itself After the Russian Invasion

The emails also indicate that Meta will release posts praising the Azov battalion, Ukraine’s far-right paramilitary organization, which has ties to neo-Nazism. Until now, content of this type was blocked on the networks.

According to a Meta spokesperson heard by Reuters, the company is “for the time being making a small exception to praise the Azov Battalion, strictly in the context of defending Ukraine, or in its role as part of the country’s National Guard.” .

Under the change in the platform’s usage policy, users in countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Poland will also be able to ask for the deaths of Putin and also the president of Belarus, Aleksander Lukashenko.

The emails confirm that postings about the deaths of these leaders will be allowed. They will only be blocked if they contain other targets or include details such as location or methods of assassination.

Calls for violence against Russians will also be allowed when the post makes clear reference to the invasion of Ukraine, the messages point out.

“We demand that US authorities stop Meta’s extremist activities and take steps to bring those responsible to justice,” the Russian Embassy in the US tweeted (see original post below).

“Facebook and Instagram users have not given the owners of these platforms the right to determine the truth criteria and pit nations against each other,” the country’s representatives add.

Russia announced last week that it had blocked Facebook and the company’s other platforms on its territory. To justify the decision, the government cited 26 cases of “discrimination” against Russian media by Meta’s social networks since October 2020.

Although access to the site was once restricted in Russia, it was not as completely unavailable as it is now.