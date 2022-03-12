War in Ukraine: why Facebook decided to allow praise for Azov Battalion and defense of violence against Russians

Abhishek Pratap

Person viewing facebook screen

Credit, Reuters

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, will allow users from some countries to make posts that advocate violence against Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, and against Russian soldiers during the invasion of Ukraine.

The company says it has made temporary concessions to some violent speeches, such as those containing terms like “death to Russian invaders,” which would normally violate the platform’s rules.

However, the social media giant says it will not allow content that encourages violence against Russian civilians.

In response, Russia called on the United States to stop Meta’s “extremist activities”.

