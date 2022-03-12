West rebels at Russian ambassador at UN Security Council meeting – News

Western outrage echoed this Friday (11) at the UN Security Council meeting convened by Russia to denounce Kiev’s “elimination” of “remains” of alleged experiments in laboratories with biological pathogens, as it grows. concern about the possible use of chemical weapons on Ukrainian territory.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, in his capacity as Chairman of the Security Council, called this meeting on biological weapons. In it, he repeated accusations against the United States and its alleged cooperation in “30 biological laboratories” in Ukraine, which would work with agents of “plague, anthrax or cholera” to manufacture weapons.

For her part, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield assured that “Ukraine has no biological weapons programs, nor are there US-backed biological weapons laboratories in the country.”





Thomas-Greenfield recalled Russia’s “long history of accusing other countries of violations it carries out” before warning of “serious concerns that Russia is planning to use biological or chemical weapons against Ukrainians”.

For her British colleague Barbara Woodward, these are “baseless and irresponsible conspiracy theories”, and the Council should not listen to “Russian domestic propaganda” and its “disinformation” strategy.

Many of the 15 members of the Security Council did not hide their astonishment at the summons to this meeting: “If I had known, I would not have come,” said a diplomat who declined to be identified.





“The aggressor state has once again shot itself in the foot with this meeting”, said the Ukrainian ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, who recalled “the delusion” and the Russian “lies” that suggest that the pregnant woman injured in an attack on the Mariupol hospital, whose photo circulated the world, was an “actress”.

The woman, named Mariana, “gave birth to a healthy girl named Veronica,” said the ambassador, who lamented Russia’s “instrumentalization” of the Security Council.





Recalling that the war is entering its third week, the UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, condemned Russia’s conduct in the war. “Attacking civilians, hospitals, schools is inexcusable, and its perpetrators must be held accountable,” she warned.

Moscow denies having started a war and describes the invasion of ukraine as a “special military operation”.



