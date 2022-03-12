what is known about variant that combines Omicron and Delta

Scientists at the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France, have released a study with new evidence on the emergence of the Deltacron variant, a hybrid version of the coronavirus that combines genes from the Delta and Ômicron variants.

In an article published on the medRxiv platform on Thursday (8/3), the researchers detail three cases of patients from the south of France who would have presented Deltacron. Laboratory analyzes show that the virus combines the body of the Delta variant with the gene for the spike protein of the Ômicron variant, responsible for making the connection with human cells.

“Structural analysis of the recombinant spike suggested that its hybrid content could optimize viral binding to the (human) host cell membrane. These findings lead to further studies on the virological, epidemiological, and clinical characteristics of this recombinant,” the authors wrote.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Since the beginning of the pandemic, dozens of strains of Covid-19 have emerged around the world. However, some draw more attention from specialists: those classified as of concern and those of interestViktor Forgacs/ Unsplash ***covid-omicron-variants According to the WHO, variants considered of concern are those that have increased transmissibility and virulence, a change in the clinical presentation of the disease, or a decrease in the efficacy of available vaccines and therapies.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***covid-omicron-variants The variants of interest, on the other hand, present mutations that alter the phenotype of the virus and, thus, cause community transmission, detected in several countries.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***covid-omicron-variants Despite the high transmission rate, Ômicron has less aggressive symptoms than the coronavirusGetty Images ***covid-omicron-variants In September 2020, the Alfa variant was first identified in the UK. It has a high transmission rate and has been located in more than 80 countries. Despite being considered of concern, the vaccines in use are extremely effective against it.Aline Massuca/Metropolis ***covid-omicron-variants With resistant mutations, the Beta variant has also been classified as of concern by the WHO. First identified in South Africa, it has high transmission power, can reinfect people who have recovered from Covid-19, including those already vaccinated, and is present in more than 90 countries.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***covid-omicron-variants The Gamma variant was first identified in Brazil and is also considered of concern. It has more than 30 mutations and is able to evade immune responses induced by immunizers. Despite this, studies prove that available vaccines offer protectionNIAID/Flickr ***covid-omicron-variants The Delta variant was considered the most transmissible before Omicron. First identified in India, this variant is present in more than 80 countries and is classified by the WHO as of concern. Experts believe Delta may cause more severe symptoms than othersFábio Vieira / Metropolis ***covid-omicron-variants First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has also been classified by the WHO as of concern. This is because the change has about 50 mutations, a higher number than the other variants, is more resistant to vaccines and spreads easily.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***covid-omicron-variants Classified by the WHO as a variant of interest, Mu was first identified in Colombia and reported in at least 40 countries. Despite having a low domain when compared to the other strains, Mu has a higher prevalence in Colombia and Ecuador.Callista Images/Getty Images ***covid-omicron-variants Despite having several mutations that make it more transmissible, the Lambda variant is less severe than Delta and is classified by the WHO as of interest. She was first identified in PeruJoshua Damacena/Fiocruz ***covid-omicron-variants Located in the United States, the Epsilon variant is considered of interest by the WHO. This is because the strain has the ability to compromise both protection acquired through vaccines and resistance acquired through virus infection.Getty Images ***covid-omicron-variants The Zeta variants, identified in Brazil; Theta, reported from the Philippines; Capa, located in India; Lota, identified in the United States; and Eta are no longer considered to be of interest by the WHO. These strains are part of the group of variants under monitoring, which have a lower riskGetty Images 0

In an interview with Reuters, the lead author of the research, Philippe Colson, said that, given the small number of cases, it is still too early to know whether Deltacron could be more transmissible or lethal than previous versions of the virus.

“During the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic, two or more variants co-circulated during the same time periods and in the same geographic areas. This created opportunities for recombination between these two variants,” explained Colson.

Other cases have already been reported.

Another 12 cases have been reported by research teams in Europe, including the Netherlands and Denmark, since January and two more are being investigated in the United States.

A recombinant version arises when a person is infected with two variants at the same time and the cells replicate together, forming a new viral version.

This Wednesday (9/3), the technical director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, confirmed that the international health agency monitors Deltacron. The expert assured, however, that there is still no reason for concern.

“The new recombinant variant is something to be expected, especially if we take into account the circulation of the virus. Delta was still circulating in Europe when Ômicron appeared,” said Van Kerkhove.

Again?

In early January, University of Cyprus biological sciences professor Leondios Kostrikis announced Deltacron’s discovery on a local television network, saying there were at least 25 cases related to the strain.

However, scientists from other countries who analyze the genetic sequencing of the virus soon cast the suspicion that the finding was nothing more than an error generated from laboratory contamination with Ômicron fragments in a sample of the Delta version of the virus.