What to eat at night to lose weight and regulate blood sugar?

If you want to lose weight or adopt a lifestyle healthier life, know that the evening meal is the one that most requires prudence. Depending on what we eat at night, it will greatly impact the quality of our sleep. As a result, it enhances the cellular and hormonal functioning of our body.

Read more: The best food against diabetes: learn how to prepare São Caetano melon

Balancing the glycemic index is essential to regulate mood, maintain mood and also prevent diseases such as diabetes. However, the main factor in avoiding blood sugar spikes after a meal is not necessarily excluding foods high in calories and carbohydrates altogether.

To help you in this process and help you maintain controlled indices, we will suggest some tips, all taking into account the nutritional properties of the time of day.

3 Tips that will help you keep your indices under control

dish composition

To make it easier to assemble the plate for your evening meal, nutritionists teach you how to use a visual plate trick. Dividing the plate into parts, half should be composed of fruits and vegetables, and a quarter occupied by whole grains.

The rest should be filled with protein, such as: fish, vegetables, chicken or tofu. To complete, a drizzle of olive oil or some light sauce on top, which ends the dish with the right amount of healthy fat.

Simple but complete

Often, because of the rush of everyday life, you are likely to fall into the temptation of eating a huge plate of pasta at night, to satiate you until the next day.

However, there are much healthier and more practical options like pasta, if you don’t want to give up Italian cuisine.

To enjoy pasta without increasing the blood sugar spike, remember to compose your plate with good sources of fiber, healthy fats and proteins, this will slow the absorption of carbohydrates into your bloodstream. We know it may seem like just a meal, but the addition of other nutrients makes a difference in our body.

smart exchanges

Another very good option is to switch from traditional pasta to one made with whole grains, such as quinoa or chickpeas, which have more protein and fiber to help you even out digestion.

12 Light Foods You Can Eat at Night

Feeding at night requires some care. It is best to eat light foods, which will not hinder your digestion. Let’s take a look at some of these foods now:

Grilled fish Fruit salad Mashed potato whey protein fruits Chestnut milk Oat vegetable broth Chicken seeds Eggs Cheese

What foods should be avoided?

In fact, we should not eliminate these foods altogether, but reduce their intake at night. There are no foods prohibited at this time, but there are those that are much worse to be eaten at night. Check out which foods are considered the most harmful:

Candy

Red meat

Fatty foods

Fried food

Now you know a little about the foods that will help you if eaten at night and the ones that don’t do so well.

Remember to always look for your nutritionist to find out which diet is best for your body.