What to eat to sleep well?

What to eat to get a good sleep? THE preparation until the moment you lie down in bed can be decisive for a excellent night of sleep or a chain of hours rolling from one side to the other.

Between dimming the lights (and also the brightness of the tablet), avoiding discussing emotionally stressful topics or dispatching professional tasks for the next day, mobile applications are also to be avoided before going to sleep.



And of course the food it also occupies an important place in the mission of getting a good night’s sleep.

Evening snacks. eat to sleep well

these are the four night snacks which you should prioritize in the last hours of the day, to be able to relax and rest to the fullest.

BANANA

Magnesium and potassium help to relax muscles;



RICE

If you eat it for dinner, the melatonin in it will help you sleep;

YOGURT

Contains tryptophan, a sleep-inducing amino acid;

TEA OF ROOIBOS

Caffeine-free and relaxing, this tea promotes rest.

