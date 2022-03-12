When living with humans, 75% of plants have a reduced chance of surviving.

posted on 03/11/2022 06:00 / updated on 03/11/2022 06:25



(credit: Chip Clark/Smithsonian Museum.)

After analyzing more than 85,000 species of plants, American scientists concluded that three out of four of them, that is 75%, “lose” when living with humans. This is because situations such as the destruction and degradation of ecosystems, effects generated mainly by human actions, reduce the chance of survival of a large part of the terrestrial fauna. Details of the study were presented yesterday in the specialist journal Plants, People, Planet.

The team uses evolutionary “winners and losers” concepts, inspired by research done by American anthropologist John McNeill. The authors of the new study explain that these terms fit perfectly with the purpose of the analysis: to count the plant species with the most chances of survival.

“I actually started this project with optimism. I just planted a bunch of trees around my house in Vermont, and I thought to myself that maybe there are more winners than losers, and we’re just focused on everything that’s disappearing. “, reports, in a statement, John Kress, researcher at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, in the United States, and lead author of the study.

Kress and colleagues explored databases that listed endangered plants, economically important species, and types of plants involved in legal and illegal global trade, among other categories. The team managed to compile and classify more than 85,000 species of plants, a number equivalent to 30% of the known, which reach 300,000. “There wasn’t enough data to categorize the remaining 70% of global plant diversity, which reflects how much we have yet to learn about the Earth’s botanical riches,” says Kress.

The analysis revealed that, currently, the losing species — that is, those that do not gain from living with humans — outnumber the winners. The team came up with 20,293 plants in this condition, with the vast majority of them being identified as not useful to humans. Another 6,913 species were classified as winners, with 164 having some human use, such as ginkgo biloba, used for medicinal purposes.

The researchers had difficulty classifying the rest of the group. Therefore, they distributed the species between possible losers (26 thousand) and potential winners (18,600). In a third group, plants considered neutral were placed, in which it is not possible to hit the hammer for the real condition (14,149). “There are indicators that allow us to make this provisional distribution, but we need to know more about these species before we can label them correctly”, says Kress.





less diversity

The large number of potential losers compared to winners is alarming news, according to the authors, given the heightened risk of species being completely lost, leading to what is still to be learned about their biology and the genetic uniqueness of their species. lineage. “Our results suggest that this means that the plant communities of the future will be more homogenized than those of today,” says Kress.

This drop in diversity is likely to have serious consequences for ecosystems as well as humanity, the authors warn. The loss of plant diversity can, for example, lead to reduced animal diversity and make ecosystems less resilient.

Kress hopes the results will provide other researchers with opportunities to look more deeply into why certain species are gaining or losing in the age of humans, as well as identifying the plants that most need conservation. “It still looks green outside my window, and that can create the illusion that the plants are doing well,” says Kress. “But this study suggests that we are on our way to a major loss of plant diversity, and we had better wake up.”