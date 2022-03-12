Where are Abramovich’s yachts fleeing sanctions against Russia? | Ukraine and Russia

A superyacht linked to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich left Barcelona on Tuesday (8). According to the Reuters news agency, the vessel was undergoing repairs at a local shipyard.

Two days later, the United Kingdom blocked Abramovich’s assets over his connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid measures imposed by the war in Ukraine.

The announcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs generated strong movement in the Mediterranean and several vessels had to flee to avoid being blocked by European authorities.

But where are Abramovich’s yachts anyway?

According to the luxury boat press, the owner of the British football team Chelsea FC also owns two superyachts:

The 140-meter Solaris, sailing under the Bermuda flag

The 163-meter Eclipse, which also has the Bermuda flag

Location of Abramovich's superyachts — Photo: G1 with information from vesselfinder.com

The billionaire, who is considered the 142nd richest man in the world, according to Forbes’ ranking, did not comment on the location of the boats or even his plane, a Boeing 767-300ER.

However, according to vessel tracking platform Vesselfinder.com, the two superyachts would be moving in international waters.

Roman Abramovich's Solaris superyacht is seen in the port of Barcelona on March 3, 2022 — Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters

The Solaris vessel left the shipyard that was in Barcelona around 5 pm (local time, 1 pm GMT) on Tuesday and was traveling towards Italy.

Records show that the $600 million vessel approached the coast of Sicily on Thursday, but by Friday had already skirted the Italian peninsula and headed for the Adriatic Sea.

Solaris superyacht location on March 11, 2022 — Photo: G1 with information from vesselfinder.com

Second largest yacht in the world, Eclipse, in Gibraltar, in August 2012 photo — Photo: Moshi Anahory/CC BY-SA 2.0

The Eclipse, the second largest yacht in the world, was traveling through the Caribbean Sea earlier this week. However, according to Vesselfinder.com, the superyacht is approaching the coast of Africa this Friday.

The nearly $400 million vessel was purchased by the businessman in 2010, according to Forbes.

Location of superyacht Eclipse on March 11, 2022 — Photo: G1 with information from vesselfinder.com

There is no confirmation of where the vessels will go, but the yachts may want to approach ports in countries that do not have extradition agreements with the United States, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

Sanctions against Russian billionaire

The United Kingdom announced on Thursday (10) the asset freeze of the owner of English football club Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, because of his connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as sanctions on six other Russian oligarchs. .

Earlier this month, Abramovich had put the English club up for sale and said he would donate the proceeds to victims of the war in Ukraine. The blocking of the goods announced today prevents this sale.

The sale of new tickets and team merchandise, as well as the negotiation of players, are also suspended. However, the British government has said that Chelsea will be able to continue playing and those who already have tickets will be able to go to games.

Sanctions on Russian oligarchs

Last week, French authorities temporarily detained four freighters and a luxury yacht linked to Russian oligarchs, as the US and other governments stepped up sanctions on Russia’s super-rich with ties to President Putin.

At least five other superyachts owned by Russian billionaires were docked or sailing in the Maldives last week, an island nation in the Indian Ocean without an extradition treaty with the US.

There are currently three other yachts allegedly linked to Russian oligarchs at the Barcelona shipyard, according to the Marine Traffic platform. One is related to Sergei Chemezov, head of the Russian aerospace and defense conglomerate Rostec, which was sanctioned last week by the US.