WHO lists the top three post-covid symptoms

Even after recovering from Covid-19, many people continue to face a number of complications. The World Health Organization (WHO) has noted that there are three post-covid symptoms that are very common.

According to doctor Janet Diaz, leader of Infectious Risk Management, of the World Health Emergency Program of the WHO, these symptoms are: fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and cognitive dysfunction.

But the list of manifestations that can last for months is extensive, according to the doctor.

Credit: Massonstock/Istock WHO lists the three main symptoms of post-covid

“Those are the three most common. However, there were over 200 symptoms that were actually reported in patients,” she said. “Therefore, other symptoms that patients or people may experience include chest pain, such as difficulty speaking, some have described anxiety or depression, muscle pain, fever, loss of smell, loss of taste,” he describes.

The understanding of how long this condition lasts is still not completely clear, according to the WHO representative. “It has been described that the condition can last for three months, some have described up to six months and potentially up to nine months.”

Janet Diaz also explains that, as there are no specific treatments for this condition, people need to seek multidisciplinary care. “As we are learning more about the real reason or mechanism of disease development, we hope to have a specific treatment.”

Several researchers said more large-scale studies, based on routinely obtained health data, are needed to help better understand symptoms and manage them.