With invasion, Putin strengthens NATO and weakens Russia, says Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda discuss the invasion organized by Vladimir Putin (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Putin forced Germany to increase military power

Poland’s President Says Putin Could Be Genocidal

Countries call for more sanctions against Russia

In the view of United States Vice President Kamala HarrisPresident Vladimir Putin’s organized invasion of Ukraine weakened Russia and strengthened the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The statement was made this Thursday (10) in Warsaw. Alongside Harris, Polish President Andrzej Duda denounced the invasion of Russian forces and described the act as “barbarism with characteristics of genocide”.

Duda reiterated the importance of saving Ukraine and called for new sanctions to be imposed on the country led by Putin.

Putin could be ‘the best thing’ for NATO, says ex-commander

James Stavridis, who led NATO from 2009 to 2013, declared that Putin Could Be “The Best Thing That Ever Happened” to NATOnoting that the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the West to bolster its defenses.

“For four years, at every conference and meeting of senior NATO officials, I spoke to Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany that they needed to increase defense spending. And I haven’t achieved anything in four years,” he exemplified.

Stavridis further claimed that in just 48 hours, Putin inspired Germany to practically double its defense budget, which he called “a smart move by the Germans”.

NATO preaches responsibility

NATO has recognized that it needs to prevent the Russian-promoted invasion of Ukraine spread to other European countries.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the conflict does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine. That would be even more dangerous, destructive and deadly. The situation could get out of hand,” said alliance secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

He said the suffering of seeing the invasion of Ukraine was horrific and said NATO was strengthening its presence in Eastern Europe to ensure that there was no room for any miscalculation in Moscow.

“We have 130 jets on high alert, more than 200 ships from the far north to the Mediterranean and thousands of additional troops in the region. NATO will protect and defend every piece of Allied territory,” Stoltenberg said.