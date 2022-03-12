Zelensky says Russian army suffered biggest loss in decades

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today (12) that the casualty of the Russian Army is the biggest seen in decades. The information is from the Sky News television network and CNN International. The invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops is on the 17th day.

On March 2, Russia, in a rare disclosure on the numbers of military personnel killed in the conflict, said that 498 of its soldiers had died in the conflict so far. However, on the same day, Ukraine said that 6,000 Russian military personnel had been killed in the war.

“Russian troops are suffering heavy losses. We could even talk now about the biggest blow to Russian troops in decades,” Zelensky said today.

Zelensky claimed that about 31 groups of Russian tactical battalions were unable to fight after the Ukrainian military’s reaction. According to the Ukrainian president, more than 360 Russian tanks were lost.

The Ukrainian leader also said again that groups of Russian troops are surrendering to Ukrainian forces, while Vladimir Putin’s country is recruiting fighters, reservists, recruits and mercenaries to “outnumber” the Ukrainian military.

“They [russos] are using terror to break us, to break our faith in Ukraine’s victory, I am confident they will not succeed,” he added.

Speaking to the city of Mariupol, which has already recorded more than 1,500 dead in the conflict, Zelensky said that Ukraine will seek a ceasefire in the humanitarian corridor to allow the evacuation of civilians and the arrival of supplies.

In the same recording, the Ukrainian president demanded the release of the mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, about 700 kilometers from the country’s capital. Zelensky asked for the help of France and Germany to rescue him. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fedorov was detained on charges of terrorism by the Russian government. Russia did not comment.

“Yesterday, the occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol, the public demands his release. Our demand is simple, his immediate release.”

Today, about 2,000 Ukrainians protested in Melitopol for the release of Mayor Fedorov.

Civilian deaths in Ukraine exceed military losses, says minister

Russian forces invading Ukraine have killed more Ukrainian civilians than soldiers, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday, according to Reuters news agency.

“I want this to be heard not only in Kiev, but throughout the world,” Reznikov said.

“The Kremlin is bombing schools, clinics and maternity hospitals. Moscow does not protect anyone — it destroys. They are not capable of fighting our army, national guard, territorial defense, so that they attack the most vulnerable,” he added.

Reznikov said the government is now working to save the lives of Ukrainians. The priority, he said, is to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens from the most vulnerable cities — mainly Mariupol, cities in the Sumy region, Kharkiv region, some suburbs of Kiev — as well as deliver humanitarian items.

Pentagon estimates that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine

The director of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency told lawmakers on Tuesday that he estimated between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers had died in the invasion so far.

Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, the agency’s director, added, however, that the estimate is considered “low confidence” because it was assembled using a combination of intelligence sources and open source data.

*With AFP and Reuters