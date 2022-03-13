25% of owners do not know that their dog suffers from anxiety or depression – Vida de Bicho

+



Research shows that just like humans, dogs can also suffer from mental health issues (Photo: Pexels/ Lisa Fotios/ CreativeCommons)

Today, many people suffer from mental health problems. But, according to research carried out by the non-profit organization Guide Dogs, located in the United Kingdom, this problem can also affect dogs.

The study shows that about three-quarters of dogs in the country show signs of psychological disorders. In addition, 74% of them, equivalent to 8.8 million dogs, show signs of anxiety and depression. While 18% have this behavior on a weekly basis.

However, what is really worrying is that a quarter of the 1,000 owners who were interviewed were not aware that their animals could suffer from mental health problems, which are characterized by the following symptoms: destructive behavior, loss of appetite and low interest in play and activities. . The lack of awareness on the part of the family can worsen this situation in the dog over time.

Many dogs show signs of mental health problems, such as loss of appetite and discouragement, but most owners don’t realize it (Photo: Pexels/ Lina Kivaka/ CreativeCommons)

Therefore, in order to prevent this dysfunction, it is important that the tutor encourages the pet with different activities throughout the day and takes daily walks, so he will always be active and busy, relieving his stress.

