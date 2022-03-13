6 very common skin allergies in humans

Going through an allergic crisis is a very uncomfortable and delicate situation, but it may not be something out of the ordinary. If your skin suddenly starts to feel itchy and you notice that a certain area has become red, rough or full of bumps, it is very likely that you have had some type of skin allergy.

These inflammatory reactions happen for several reasons, especially when we suffer a reaction to some allergenic substance. And since the skin is the largest organ in our body, these allergy symptoms can appear in different areas. For this reason, we’ve put together a list of six very common skin allergies and we’re going to talk a little about how to treat them. Just look!

1. Urticaria

(Source: Shutterstock)

One of the most common skin allergies among humans is the so-called allergic urticaria, which is characterized by the appearance of reddish lesions on the surface layers of the skin and usually changes location every 24 hours. People with hives will be very itchy and may see the lesions spread throughout their entire body.

However, this is not a contagious allergy. Its main causes are food, medication, contact with latex substances and insect bites. Treatment consists of the use of antihistamines.

2. Angioedema

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Angioedema is an allergy very similar to hives, but it usually affects the deeper layers of the skin. Thus, it is a type of allergy that causes abdominal cramps, pain and swelling in the lips, eyes, hands and feet. People who suffer from more severe cases may experience breathing problems and anaphylactic shock.

This is an allergy that usually has a genetic origin, due to cancer, infectious or autoimmune diseases. In these cases, it is recommended that the person seek an emergency room urgently to be attended.

3. Allergy to the Sun

(Source: Shutterstock)

As much as the Sun is an element present in practically every day, it is not unusual for a person to develop an allergy to it. This skin problem is caused by excessive exposure to the sun’s rays, and it usually gets much worse when we don’t use sunscreen regularly and correctly.

If your skin gets red spots on the most exposed parts after being in the sun, it’s very likely that you have this allergy. So, look for a doctor to receive your diagnosis.

4. Contact dermatitis

(Source: Shutterstock)

Contact dermatitis is an allergy caused by contact with specific substances, as the name suggests. The biggest problem is often chemicals. The most common symptoms involve: swelling, blisters, itching, burning, red lesions and dryness.

The most common is that this allergy is caused by creams, perfumes, jewelry, makeup and other types of similar products. The most recommended in this situation is to replace allergenic products with others with formulas that cause less skin irritation.

5. Nervous allergy

(Source: Shutterstock)

People who suffer from a lot of stress or who go through depression and anxiety can end up developing a nervous allergy. For this reason, it is always recommended that patients maintain the best care for their body and mind.

This is a type of allergy that appears for no great reason and causes itching throughout the body. The main symptoms are redness and lesions along the skin, mainly caused by scratching.

6. Asteatotic dermatitis

(Source: Shutterstock)

This type of dermatitis is especially common in older people who take very hot baths for prolonged periods or who use very aggressive soaps to wash themselves. This causes the skin’s protective barrier to decrease and it becomes very dry.

As a result of the lack of protection, this person will have itching and scaling. It is recommended that in these cases people control the temperature of the bath and rely on the help of moisturizers and milder soaps.