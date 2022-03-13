A tram ride through the deserted Ukrainian capital in wartime – 03/13/2022

KIEV, Mar 13, 2022 (AFP) – At the wheel of her rusty red tram, Elena Sbirova passes a barricade and shakes her head as she thinks of Kiev’s sad fate since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

To your right, a group of soldiers controls the cars, searching for weapons or explosives.

To his left, skyscrapers with balconies and windows smashed by a missile a few nights after Russe invaded Ukraine on February 24.

And behind her, a few crammed passengers watch the deserted streets of the Ukrainian capital.

Olena Sabirova never thought that one day she would be on the front lines. “It’s terrifying,” sighs this 45-year-old woman, who has worked as a tram driver for 19 years.

“At least I help people get where they want to go, to the air-raid shelters, to the train station,” he says. “However, it is very scary,” he admits.

Half of the capital’s 3.5 million inhabitants left. Those who decided to stay look terrified but also sad to see their city destroyed.

“I’m worried, worried about the city. It was in full development for so many years,” says Mykola Konoplytsky, 69.

“And now they come and destroy it. How are we going to rebuild it? With what money”, this retiree asks himself.

For Inna Khmelievska, a 34-year-old bartender, her journeys on the eastern bank of the Dnieper were conducive to dreaming a little. Now, explosions from the front north of Kiev keep her awake.

“When there are no explosions, it’s fine and when there are, it’s agonizing. I hear them when I’m on the tram and I hear them when I’m at home,” he explains.

“The city has changed,” he adds.

– Barricade after barricade -Among Kiev’s barricades, this tram line is one of the only ones still in operation.

The left bank of the Dnieper is home to the city’s sleeping quarters and some factories. The right has a richer history and is closer to the front line.

Trams stopped working as they provided a direct route from the front to government buildings.

Tanya Pogorila, who lives on the right bank, observes the shuttered shops and rubble along the road.

“It’s the first time I’ve gone out since the beginning of the war,” says this 45-year-old woman. “Some of my worst fears are happening right now. What I fear most is for my son,” she says, snuggling her little one.

“I’m sorry for Kiev, but I’m also sorry for the country,” he explains.

As she approaches the checkpoint that marks the last stop on her route, Olena Sabirova wonders how long she will be able to continue driving her tram.

“I didn’t see anything terrible, but I hear things, explosions,” he said.

“I hope the man up there in the sky sees what I’m still doing and takes it into account in the end”, he jokes sarcastically.

For Mykola Konoplytsky, the retiree, the Russian president will soon order the attack on Kiev, as happened with Mariupol and Kharkiv.

“I think Putin reserves Kiev for dessert,” he said pessimistically.

