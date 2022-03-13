A trolley tour of the Ukrainian desert capital in times of war – International

At the wheel of her rusty red tram, Elena Sbirova passes a barricade and shakes her head as she thinks of Kiev’s sad fate since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

to his right, a group of soldiers controls the cars, searching for weapons or explosives.

to her left, the skyscrapers with balconies and windows shattered by a missile a few nights after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

And behind her, a few crammed passengers look out over the deserted streets of the Ukrainian capital.

Olena Sabirova never thought that one day she would be on the front lines. “terrifying”, sighs this 45-year-old woman, who has worked as a tram driver for 19 years.

“At least, I help people get where they want to go, to the air raid shelters, to the train station,” he says. “But it’s very scary,” he admits.

Half of the capital’s 3.5 million inhabitants left. Those who decided to stay look terrified but also sad to see their city destroyed.

“I’m worried, worried for the city. It was in full development for so many years”, declares Mykola Konoplytsky, 69 years old.

“And now they come and destroy it. How are we going to rebuild it? With what money”, this retiree asks himself.

For Inna Khmelievska, a 34-year-old bartender, her journeys on the eastern bank of the Dnieper were conducive to dreaming a little. Now the explosions from the front north of Kiev keep her awake.

“When there are no explosions it’s fine and when there are explosions it’s agonizing. I hear them when I’m on the tram and I hear them when I’m at home”, he explains.

“The city has changed,” he adds.

– Barricade behind barricade –

Among Kiev’s barricades, this tram line is one of the only ones still in operation.

The left bank of the Dniper is home to the city’s dormitory districts and some factories. The right has a richer history and is closer to the battlefront.

Trams stopped working, as they offered a direct route from the front to government buildings.

Tanya Pogorila, who lives on the right bank, observes the shuttered shops and rubble along the road.

“It’s the first time I’ve been out since the beginning of the war,” says this 45-year-old woman. “Some of my worst fears are happening right now. What I fear most for my son,” she says, snuggling her little one.

“I’m sorry for Kiev, but I’m also sorry for the country,” he explains.

As she approaches the checkpoint that marks the last stop on her road, Olena Sabirova wonders how long she will be able to continue driving her tram.

“I didn’t see anything terrible, but I hear things, explosions,” he said.

“I hope the man up in the sky sees what I’m doing and takes it into account in the end,” he jokes sarcastically.

For Mykola Konoplytsky, the retiree, the Russian president will soon order the attack on Kiev, as happened with Mariupol and Kharkiv.

“I think Putin reserves Kiev for dessert,” he said pessimistically.