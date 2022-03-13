Adventures in History · What does Russia’s richest businessman say about the conflict?

Putin wants to confiscate assets of Western companies that have left Russia and Potain warns the Kremlin. Understand!

Last Thursday, the 9th, Vladimir PotaninRussia’s richest businessman warned the Kremlin after Vladimir Putin threaten to confiscate assets of Western companies that have suspended operations in the country.

In the video posted by Kremlin and broadcast in the state media, Putinthe president of Russia, said that a plan to introduce “external management” of foreign companies that have left the territory should be implemented.

We need to act decisively with those [empresas] that will end their production. It is therefore necessary… to introduce external management and then transfer these enterprises to those who want to work”, declared the president.

potaninchairman and shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, said this move would take the country “back a hundred years, to 1917, and the consequences of such a step — global investor mistrust of Russia — we would experience for many decades.”

The decision of many companies to suspend operations in Russia is, I would argue, somewhat emotional in nature and may have been taken as a result of unprecedented pressure from public opinion abroad. They will probably come back and personally I would keep that opportunity open.” potanin on the Norilsk Nickel Telegram account.

In addition, Russia’s consumer rights organization has compiled a list of 59 companies such as Apple, McDonald’s and Microsoft that have decided to leave the country but may be nationalized, according to a report by Russian newspaper Izvestiya later quoted by the news agency. state TASS.

The nationalization of these companies could allow “owners to maintain properties and businesses to avoid collapse, continue to produce products and pay employees money,” he declared. potanin after saying the action was not particularly convenient.

I understand that, in light of the economic restrictions directed against Russia, there may be an understandable desire to act symmetrically, but in the example of Western countries, we see that the economies of these countries suffer from the imposition of sanctions against Russia. We must be wiser and avoid a scenario where retaliatory sanctions hit us,” he continued.

Lastly, Potain estimated that a default of about US$480 billion could come under the country’s foreign debt if Russia does not ease foreign currency restrictions so that interest can be paid on foreign bonds and loans.