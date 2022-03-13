After Three, Chelsea also loses Hyundai sponsorship | International

Reproduction/Twitter Chelsea Hyundai printed the sleeves of Chelsea’s shirt

Chelsea’s situation after the sanctions applied by the UK government to its owner, Russian Roman Abramovich, continues to gain dramatic contours. Days after seeing its main sponsor, the mobile phone company Three, ask for the suspension of the contract, it was the turn of the automaker Hyundai to suspend the agreement.

The order was placed this Saturday. In a statement, the South Korean automaker, partner and official car supplier to the club since 2018, said it had asked for an end to marketing and communication activities with the club until further notice. In a statement, she says she is a “proud supporter of players, fans and grassroots football”, adding that she “supports the sport as a force for good”. According to news reports at the time of the signing, the deal was around £10 million per season.

Despite the departures of Three and Hyundai, sporting goods supplier Nike and travel search service Trivago continue to have active deals at Chelsea. Trivago even released a note declaring support for a quick change of ownership at the club.

Abramovich, appointed as one of the oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, had his assets frozen as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has lasted more than two weeks. With the measure, Chelsea was prevented from selling tickets and official products, as well as making transfers and negotiating contracts. On Friday, the British government said it would facilitate a possible sale of the club, stalled after the sanctions.

On the same day, Chelsea’s accounts were frozen for review by Barclays Bank. This Saturday, Abramovich lost the qualification with manager, by decision of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the club continues to operate under a special license, with authorization to move money for the operation of the club and the payment of salaries. According to The Athletic, Chelsea can spend up to £900,000 per match, use bonuses to pay salaries and spend up to £20,000 on travel.