American journalist is killed in Ukraine

Award-winning American journalist Brent Renaud was killed today in Irpin, in Ukraine’s capital Kiev region, according to local police. The death announcement was made by the Kiev police chief, andriy nebytovwho posted an image of Renaud and his badge as a member of The New York Times. The newspaper regretted what had happened, but said that the badge is old and that Renaud was not working for the vehicle in covering the conflict.

Brent, 50, was a journalist experienced in covering armed conflicts. He performed several award-winning works with his brother, Craig, being known as “Brothers Renaud“. They covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, the Arab Spring in Egypt and drug cartel violence in Mexico.

Another media worker was also injured today in Ukraine and taken to a Kiev hospital, according to initial reports. A video posted on Twitter shows a statement by photographer Juan Arredondo receiving medical attention. He says he was with Brend at the time of the attack, recording the evacuation of refugees. Today, Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory has reached the 18th day.

13.mar.2022 – Injured journalist who was with Brent Renaud receives treatment in Kiev, Ukraine Image: Reproduction

“I saw him get hit”

In a video posted on Twitter, American photographer Juan Arredondo reported that he was with Brent Renaud at the time they were attacked.

While receiving medical care at a hospital, Arredondo reported that he and Brent were inside a car, crossing a bridge to film refugees leaving the city of Kiev. When they passed a military checkpoint, the car began to be shot at. The driver turned around to return, but the vehicle remained in the sights of the shots.

“I saw him (Brent) get hit in the neck,” he said, pointing to the right side of his own neck. Arredondo also said that he saw his colleague being “left behind” while he himself was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. “I don’t know (how he is),” he said.