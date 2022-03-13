American journalist is killed in Ukraine

Award-winning American journalist Brent Renaud was killed today in Irpin, in Ukraine’s capital Kiev region, according to local police. The death announcement was made by the Kiev police chief, andriy nebytovwho posted an image of Renaud and his badge as a member of The New York Times. The newspaper regretted what had happened, but said that the badge is old and that Renaud was not working for the vehicle in covering the conflict.
Brent, 50, was a journalist experienced in covering armed conflicts. He performed several award-winning works with his brother, Craig, being known as “Brothers Renaud“. They covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, the Arab Spring in Egypt and drug cartel violence in Mexico.
Another media worker was also injured today in Ukraine and taken to a Kiev hospital, according to initial reports. A video posted on Twitter shows a statement by photographer Juan Arredondo receiving medical attention. He says he was with Brend at the time of the attack, recording the evacuation of refugees. Today, Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory has reached the 18th day.
“I saw him get hit”
In a video posted on Twitter, American photographer Juan Arredondo reported that he was with Brent Renaud at the time they were attacked.
While receiving medical care at a hospital, Arredondo reported that he and Brent were inside a car, crossing a bridge to film refugees leaving the city of Kiev. When they passed a military checkpoint, the car began to be shot at. The driver turned around to return, but the vehicle remained in the sights of the shots.
“I saw him (Brent) get hit in the neck,” he said, pointing to the right side of his own neck. Arredondo also said that he saw his colleague being “left behind” while he himself was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. “I don’t know (how he is),” he said.
Newspaper regrets what happened
In a note, the New York Times recalled that Brent was a talented photographer who contributed to the newspaper in recent years. The statement was published by Cliff Levy, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, on his Twitter profile.
The paper said that “while contributing to the New York Times in the past — most recently in 2015 — he was not scheduled to cover any New York Times editorials in Ukraine.”
“Earlier reports that he [Brent] worked for the New York Times circulated because he was wearing a press badge that was issued to him for coverage many years ago,” the statement continued.
Reaction of authorities
US government security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN International that the death of an American journalist “shocks and terrifies”.
“And it’s yet another example of Vladimir Putin’s terror [presidente da Rússia], which has attacked schools, mosques, hospitals, and journalists. That’s why we’re working so hard to impose severe consequences on him. [Putin] and help the Ukrainians with all the military aid that we can muster to also strengthen the forces in the field,” Sullivan said.
In a text on social media, the Ukrainian police chief nebytov said Russian forces kill “even international media journalists who try to show the truth about the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine”. “A world-renowned correspondent was shot in irpin today.”
nebytov also stated that he understands that the profession of journalist has risks, “but the American citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the cruelty of the aggressor”.
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, called for US action after the journalist’s death. “Only one question remains: how long will the US ignore the war, the murder of its citizens and not close airspace [da Ucrânia]?” he wrote on his Twitter page.