Android OS with new function?

Well known nowadays, Android is an operating system whose main contributor is Google.

It is primarily designed for touchscreen mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, but it also has features that make it available for use on TVs (Android TV), cars and smartwatches.

The system uses touch so that its users can manipulate virtual objects.

Its functionality is also available for video game consoles, cameras, computers and other various electronic devices.

It is also worth mentioning that Android is the most used operating system in the world, and in 2013 it led the highest percentage of sales.

Advantages of having an Android smartphone

The Android system is among the great services of Google and is one of the most used in Smartphones. Check out some of the advantages of having a smartphone with an Android operating system:

Several brands rely on the Android System

There is a great variability of manufacturers that provide smartphones with Android. Samsung, Motorola and LG are examples of brands that make use of the operating system.

The Variability of Applications

Through the Google Play Store, you can find more than a million apps that are compatible with the Android operating system. There is a variety of themes for both paid and free apps.

Useful Google services in everyday life

Services such as Google Maps, Gmail, Youtube and others that are widely used on a daily basis are also present on Android.

However, to use a mobile phone with such an operating system, it is necessary to register a Google account. It is through it that the user will access all services.

Android over the years

Android, like other operating systems, has had evolutions and updates over the years.

In 2017, our country was the pioneer in Latin America to receive Google Pay, the Google application that helps you pay for products or services quickly and securely with your Android smartphone.

Android and freeing up space

Certainly, many people have had the experience of having to uninstall applications in order to free up storage space on Android phones or tablets.

However, now, with the new update that will be available soon, the user can, instead of deleting, archive a part of the application.

Presented by Google, the idea of ​​archiving is widely taken into account, as it will allow users to recover about 60% of the space occupied by a given application by removing part of them.

But after all, how to archive?

The function will only be available when the Bundle Tool 1.10 is released.

The version will enable the generation of APK files for archiving automatically.