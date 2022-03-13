Angela Merkel’s reputation tarnished by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Until recently, she was applauded by many as one of the greatest post-war European leaders. However, in recent days, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s policy has been scrutinized and criticized due to its proximity to Russia.

Considered by some media as “the leader of the free world” after the election of the controversial Donald Trump in 2016, the center-right former head of government is being accused, these days, of having increased Europe’s dependence on energy. Russia and not having invested enough in Defense.

The policy, which remained in power for almost 20 years, was betting on commercial contracts to democratize and gain the trust of authoritarian regimes such as those in Russia and China. It was a “mistake”, points out the daily Die Welt.

“What Germany and Europe have been experiencing these last few days is nothing less than a downfall of Merkel’s policy, which consisted of guaranteeing peace and freedom through treaties with despots”, adds the conservatively biased newspaper.

In the last decade, Germany’s energy dependence on Russia has gone from 36% of total gas imports in 2014 to 55% today.

For this reason, Europe’s largest economy has opposed requests from Western countries, led by the United States, to impose an embargo on Russian oil and gas, crucial to meeting their energy needs.

– “Historical failure” –

From a military point of view, the German army has been suffering from chronic underfunding for years. Its allies, especially the United States, have long been asking the Germans to meet the defense spending targets set by NATO (2% of national GDP).

Former Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, from Merkel’s inner circle, acknowledged her country’s “historic failure” in reinforcing the army.

“After Georgia, Crimea and Donbass, we haven’t prepared anything that could truly dissuade Putin,” he tweeted not long ago.

Merkel’s predecessor, Social Democrat Gerhard Schröder, paved the way for greater dependence on Russian energy by putting the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under construction, but it was the former chancellor who authorized Nord Stream 2.

This controversial €10 billion second pipeline was supposed to double the capacity to supply Russian gas to Germany. It caused controversy because it avoids passing through Ukraine, which deprives the country of receiving transit rights.

Because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was suspended indefinitely.

Merkel “must bear her share of responsibility in her effort to seek close economic relations with Russia”, as this has made Germany more dependent on the Russians for energy, reports the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“Now we are living the consequences of this terrible mistake,” he adds.

