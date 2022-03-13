Anonymous | Discover the origin of the hacktivist group that declared war on Russia

Hacktivist group Anonymous has returned to the international press spotlight in recent weeks after an open declaration of war against the Russian government. The collective has shown its support for Ukraine and, since the beginning of the conflicts, has been attacking websites and services of the Vladimir Putin government, both as a way of revealing the truth about the invasion to the country’s citizens and to undermine the war efforts.

Some numbers show the dimension of what was called by Anonymous as the biggest operation in its history. Since the beginning of the conflicts, the group claims to have taken down more than 300 websites linked to the Russian government and also to the ally Belarus, in addition to having carried out different exposures of data from official sectors. In the most daring scams, state channels and streaming services were also allegedly hacked to display images of the attacks in Ukraine, while the collective also claims to have shut down the servers of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, and deprived the country of access to its satellites. espionage and monitoring.

Anonymous’ actions mix real protests and cyber-attack operations; group has no leadership or defined structure, being open to anyone interested in taking action or supporting causes (Image: Akshay Chauhan/Unsplash)

However, this is far from the group’s first coordinated action. Corporations such as PayPal, Sony and Mastercard have been targeted, as have the US government, Israel and organizations such as the Islamic State and the Church of Scientology. On the other hand, names like WikiLeaks have already received support from the collective, as have public causes such as the Black Lives Matter protests, after the murder of George Floyd, and initiatives for freedom of expression on the internet.

Anonymous’s faceless mask

Typically, hacktivist operations are referred to in the press as the acts of a group, but speaking like that actually gives the wrong impression. We’re not talking about something like ransomware or credit card cloning gangs, in the sense that Anonymous doesn’t have a centralized structure, fixed members, or leaders. The idea, which is even part of the collective’s masked identity, is that all those interested in supporting the causes can unite, carrying out attacks and operations that contribute to the general movement.

The philosophy and mask of the protagonist of V for Vendetta, with a focus on the collective rather than the individuality of the protests, is the center of Anonymous’s symbology (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

The mask that serves as a symbol for the collective is even a representation of just that. Who watched or read v for Vendetta saw how the story of Guy Fawkes, a rebel responsible for the explosives that would be used in an attack on the House of Lords, the highest dome of the UK parliament, was transformed into an icon of collectivism and the fight for freedom. As in entertainment, the idea is of a band without a face or a defined leader, but who act together and in a massive way in favor of causes supported by all.

The idea is precisely that, by the way, since the genesis of the controversial anonymous forum 4Chan. The social network that allows posts not identified by anyone was responsible for the genesis of the collective and also for its first coordinated actions, with attacks against corporations and government agencies being carried out by people not known to each other, who treated each other only like “annon”. The spark of a group was launched that, between comings and goings, controversies and successes, is part of the digital imagination.

Anonymous’s main means of action are denial-of-service attacks, which take down websites and online services. Often, flaws in security protocols also allow such domains to be defaced with messages of order or demonstration of support for the causes. The first targets, like the game Habbo Hotelwere chosen on the basis of the jest, while in 2008 came the first hacktivist activity against the Church of Scientology.

Protests against the Church of Scientology, along with online attacks, marked one of Anonymous’s first major operations on the international stage (Image: George Gastin/Wikimedia Commons)

There is no consensus on Anonymous’ stance. The mention of the collective may sound like a threat to some or a defense of freedom by others. Politicians have already called the collective the “digital lynching gang”, while the American magazine Time placed them among the 100 most influential people of 2012, the year in which the group actively participated in the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Anonymous in Brazil

When we talk about the hacktivist collective, we also talk about operations, with comings and goings that make its members more or less prominent in the media. In its 20-year history, there have been times of heightened activity, like what we are seeing now during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and times of calm, without major offensives or demonstrations. This also applies to the group’s activities in our country.

Edition that circulated between 2013 and 2014, when Anonymous took a stand against the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT) and the holding of the World Cup in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Feijoada Simulator)

Anonymous’s first major activity in Brazil took place in 2013, during protests against the increase in bus fares in capitals that turned into a wave of revolt against the government of then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT). After the police repressed a demonstration in Goiânia (GO), the group carried out attacks and defacements against state and municipal government websites, demonstrating support for the cause.

Pages and social networks of political parties and press vehicles were also attacked, as well as the president’s Instagram account, as they published images of the protests and announced new dates for the demonstration. The operations also resulted, in the following year, in a series of acts against the holding of the World Cup in Brazil, also by Anonymous, involving the defacement of official pages of the headquarters and domains belonging to FIFA, as well as the leakage of information from Itamaraty. , ABIN and other federal government agencies.

Data exposures, by the way, are also often among Anonymous’ modes of operations, with President Jair Bolsonaro and his children also having their personal information compromised and published on the internet more than once. Ministers such as Abraham Weintraub, formerly of Education, and Damares Alves, of Women, Family and Human Rights, have also been targets, in operations focused on allegations of corruption against the government and its relations with former US leader Donald Trump.

In the eyes of the authorities

Operation against Russia and in favor of Ukraine is cited as the largest in Anonymous history, with defacement of government websites, intrusions on television networks, data leakage and even allegations of shutdown in the satellite network (Image: Luther.ME Bottrill/Unsplash)

Of course, with so much activity, Anonymous would also fall into the focus of the police in the countries in which they operate. And, while the group itself acts without a name or defined organization, there are several reports of members or participants in operations being arrested in different countries, either during public demonstrations or for involvement in actions to deface websites and leak confidential information.

In 2009, the first arrest linked to Anonymous came, with 19-year-old American Dmitry Guzner receiving a one-year prison sentence for DDoS scams. In 2011 came two of the biggest actions taken by the authorities against activists; 32 people were arrested in Turkey, accused of attacking government domains, while in the UK and US, there were at least 25 arrests of members of the gang who carried out in-person and online activities in support of Wikileaks whistleblower Julian Assange.

One of the most notorious cases, perhaps, is that of LulzSec, a kind of dissent from Anonymous that, in 2011, attacked the servers of Sony Pictures and games like Minecraft, League of Legends and EVE Online. There were a few dozen operations between the months of May and July of that year, which resulted in indictments, arrests and sentences for four members cited as the main ones of the gang.

Amidst larger operations and media disappearances, Anonymous is forging ahead. For now, attacks on Russian government websites, services and platforms have yielded, at most, a curse from the director of the country’s space program. As the conflict between the two countries escalates, there is always a chance that scrutiny will also increase, but at least for now, the group remains one of the most active in the digital war, fighting on Ukraine’s side.