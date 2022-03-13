Asteroid hit Earth this Friday, 2 hours after it was discovered

A small asteroid hit Earth on the night of Friday, March 11. The asteroid was discovered still in space just two hours before impact. In any case, there is no reason to be too concerned as the asteroid fell into the sea and was too small to cause major damage.

According to information released by astronomer Cristóvão Jacques on the AstroNEOS Channel, the impact warning was launched by the American Bill Gray, the same astronomer who predicted the impact of a rocket on the Moon earlier this month.

publicity

An email sent by Gray this Friday (11), requested urgent observations of the object, which according to his calculations, should reach Earth a few minutes later, at 18:23 (Brasilia time). The calculated impact site was in the Norwegian Sea, north of Iceland.

Asteroid impact site according to Bill Gray calculations | Image: Bill Gray

The asteroid was discovered by Krisztián Sárneczky from the Piszkéstető Observatory in Hungary. Sárneczky was the same astronomer who discovered the first comet of 2022 in January. Now he was also the discoverer

of the first asteroid observed in space before impacting Earth this year.

From Sárneczky’s observations, Gray calculated that the object would hit Earth and sent the warning to fellow astronomers. But the asteroid was already so fast that in the few images taken before the impact, it only appeared as a trail in the images.

In any case, the data served to improve the accuracy of the orbit and to estimate that the asteroid was between 3 and 4 meters in diameter. It was big enough to be detected while still in space, but small enough to do some damage if it hit a populated area.

From the data collected, the Minor Planet Center made official the discovery of the asteroid in its circular MPEC

2022-E178. The asteroid was named 2022 EB5 and calculations of its orbit confirmed the impact with Earth in the Norwegian Sea.

And the asteroid did indeed hit Earth, and probably very close to the location calculated by Gray. Confirmation of the impact came through a tweet by astronomer Peter Brown. According to him, the impact of the 2022 EB5 was detected by the international network of infrasound sensors, through the stations in the greenland and on Norway.

Brown also reports that the impact energy was equivalent to 2,000 tonnes of TNT, which is consistent with the estimated size of 2022 EB5. Amateur astronomer Tony Dunn posted on his Twitter account an animation showing the final trajectory of the asteroid and its impact with Earth.

Impact! When 2022 EB5 struck the Earth north of Iceland this morning, it became the 5th asteroid to be discovered prior to impacting Earth. pic.twitter.com/kYsQ40uuFq — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) March 12, 2022

2022 EB5 was only the fifth asteroid discovered in space before hitting Earth. Before him, 2008 TC3, which hit Sudan, 2014 AA, which hit the Atlantic Ocean, 2018 LA, which hit Botswana, and 2019 MO, which landed in the Caribbean Sea, had already been detected. None of these asteroids were detected more than 24 hours in advance of impact, but fortunately, none were large enough to cause major damage.

Read more:

Have you watched our videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!