Biden authorizes shipment of $200 million worth of military equipment to Ukraine

(credit: Mauricio Campino/USAF/AFP)

Ukraine will receive an important reinforcement in the resistance against the Russian invasion. This Saturday (12/3), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, approved the shipment of US$ 200 million in military equipment to the country ruled by Volodymyr Zelensky. The move is likely to displease Russia, which had already promised “dangerous consequences” when European Union countries helped the Ukrainians.

Biden sent a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, authorizing the release of multimillion-dollar resources on “Department of Defense defense supplies and services” and “military training” to “bring aid to Ukraine”.

According to AFP, Washington authorized an unprecedented $350 million in military equipment on February 26, two-thirds of which were delivered on March 4. The US Congress approved last Thursday (10/3) a new federal budget that includes almost 14 billion dollars in funds for the Ukraine crisis.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Pervy Kanal television that he had “warned the United States” that these “convoys” were becoming “legitimate targets”, citing portable air defense systems and anti-tank missile systems.

On February 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had already issued a similar warning, but aimed at the European Union. “The sending of weapons, military equipment to the territory of Ukraine, from our point of view, can and will be an extraordinarily dangerous and destabilizing factor, which in no case will contribute to the stability of Ukraine and the restoration of order,” he said. in a press conference.

So far, 14 nations have sent military equipment to Ukraine. Germany, despite having an important trade relationship with Russia, provided 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles. Sweden and Finland sent thousands of anti-tank weapons. The UK, Australia, Denmark, Estonia and others have also shipped equipment.

With information from AFP.