Biden says NATO-Russia clash would trigger ‘World War III’ – World

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenpledged this Friday (11) to “avoid” a “direct confrontation between NATO and Russia”, because that would trigger the “Third World War”.

“We are not going to fight a war against Russia in Ukraine,” the American leader said during a speech at the White House.

Biden also said Russia “will pay a heavy price if it uses chemical weapons” in Ukraine. The West is concerned about Moscow’s possible use of chemical weapons after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The president, however, declined to discuss with the press any information American intelligence has on the matter. The Americans suspect that the Russians are spreading “lies” to “accuse others of what they themselves plan to do”.

Production of biological weapons

In turn, Russia accuses Washington and Kiev of running laboratories designed to produce biological weapons in the country, which was denied by both capitals, and a UN Security Council meeting on the matter was scheduled for this Friday (11).

“We will ensure that Ukraine has the weapons to defend itself from the Russian invader,” he stressed. Biden after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a message broadcast by many US lawmakers, lamented Washington’s refusal to allow Kiev to receive Polish warplanes.

In that regard, Biden argued that the United States had already provided anti-tank weapons and defense systems capable of shooting down planes and helicopters.