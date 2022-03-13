Biden’s talk about WW3 is ‘escalation’

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said today (12) that US President Joe Biden’s speech about a possible World War III represents an attempt by the US to escalate the conflict in Ukraine. For the diplomat, the US tries to impose its agenda on the entire international community. The information is from TASS, the Russian news agency.

Yesterday, Biden said that a direct confrontation of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) with Russia would provoke the “Third World War” and said that the country tries to avoid the situation. In recent days, Russia and the United States have been exchanging accusations.

I want to be clear: we will defend every inch of NATO territory with all the might of a united and galvanized NATO. But we will not go to war with Russia in Ukraine. A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. And something we should strive to avoid.

Statement by Joe Biden, US President

Rebutting the speech of the American president, Ryabkov declared that his country is not taking measures that present an escalation of the war, but stressed that this is on the US side.

“I am drawing your attention to the fact that we are not taking any action, whether verbal – in the form of statements – or anything else, that could be considered an escalation,” Ryabkov told Channel One television. “Meanwhile, the top US official is openly talking about the danger of a Third World War.”

He added: “This is an attempt to fray the nerves, to impose its agenda on the entire international community. (…) For us, the destructive objectives of this line are obvious”.

For the Russian diplomat, the US is still unable to continue with the negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Instead of discussing the topic of European security, how to preserve and strengthen the architecture that has developed in Europe over the last few decades, we were literally forced to discuss issues that have nothing to do with it. We see what this has led to. strategic miscalculation on the part of the United States, its allies, customers, and its satellites.”

He also said he had spoken with other members of the group about the sanctions imposed on Russian oil and that he would not require them to do the same, but urged them to do what they could.

Biden said it would be unrealistic to ask countries that are completely dependent on Russian oil to impose lockdowns. The US president, however, said he would try to help NATO members find other sources of energy.

Yesterday morning, Biden had already spoken publicly about the war in Russia and Ukraine, when he announced new sanctions. This time, the president said the US will ban the import of traditional products, including vodka, caviar and diamonds.

Biden also announced the withdrawal of Russia’s “favored country” status, which ensures that trade between nations has the best possible conditions, such as preference and tax exemption.