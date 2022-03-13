Blockade threatens Russian billionaires immersed in the world of football – Jaeci Carvalho

(photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP – 5/21/17)

Roman Abramovich, considered one of the most powerful billionaires in the world, could go to ruin because of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Identified as a friend and partner of President Vladimir Putin, Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, had all his assets blocked in England, where he lives, including his powerful yacht, the Eclipse, and today a “poor man”. The English sanctions hit the owner and his club, Chelsea, current European and world champions, which cannot have a penny deposited in their accounts and cannot even sell club products in the store and tickets to their games.

Do you see how every illegally built empire can go to ruin? Abramovich, hitherto untouchable, in his private jets, helicopters and yachts, is now considered an enemy of the West. Accused of corruption in Russia, the owner of Chelsea, like so many other billionaires, arrived in England decades ago. I remember the Champions League final in 2008, played in Moscow, between Chelsea and Manchester United. United were champions on penalties, but the detail was not the loss of Chelsea, but the way Abramovich arrived at the stadium. He went on his plane to Moscow. He got off at the airport, took a helicopter and went to the studio, staying in an armored cabin. The game was over and he returned to England in the same way. The news is that your enemies in Russia want to assassinate you.

As a powerful and flattered man, owner of the English club, Roman Abramovich enjoyed all the perks that the English government provided him, as it generated resources for the country. Now, with the war, enemy of the British, since one of Putin’s best friends. It remains to be seen whether, at the end of the war, everything will return to normal for him and for other Russian billionaires whose accounts are blocked. That’s the problem with world football. When billionaires take action to make themselves known and make shady deals. Take the case of the Qatari prince, owner of PSG, accused by the Swiss Public Prosecutor’s Office of taking advantage of the purchases of the rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups. Trillhardrio, he can stop behind bars at any time. And Abramovich, who can’t even sell Chelsea, because the British Court forbade it. What to become of him and his club?

summons

Coach Tite called up the Brazilian team for the last two games in the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup. Guilherme Arana, the best left-back in activity in Brazil, was called up again. Tite will take the opportunity to do more experiments, because, according to him, the list is not closed. I do not agree with the call-up of Marquinhos, who is not having a good time at PSG, but Tite trusts him and Thiago Silva. Arthur’s return is not deserved, but Richarlison’s is. Finally, he left Gabriel Jesus out, as the striker hasn’t had a good run for a long time. There were so many good people in the attack, especially the young people who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, that Jesus lost ground. It remains to be seen how Neymar will behave after being eliminated in the European Champions League. He had plans to win the competition and fly to the Qatar Cup. I’m loving the chances Tite has given to young values, who have matched their heights.

cruise

In the last three years, Cruzeiro fans asked me what I thought of the team and if it would go up. I was honest, as always, and said no, because I didn’t have the team, body and soul to do so. Already this season, I believe so, because the team has recovered and now has structure, game plan and an intelligent and prepared coach. The youngsters face the strongest rivals on an equal footing and that was shown in last Sunday’s classic. In the conversation I had with Roberto Carlos in Madrid, I was even more confident, as he is alongside Ronaldo Fenmeno in the project, ensuring that a lot of good things are coming. Stay tuned, blue fan.