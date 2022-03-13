Boric takes office and leads the new left to the presidency of Chile

posted on 03/12/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

The youngest elected president in the history of Chile, Gabriel Boric, 35, took office yesterday, surrounded by great expectations regarding the country’s new directions. With a female majority in the main command positions — of the 24 ministries, 14 will be headed by women —, Boric faces, as of today, the challenge of adapting Chile to a new constitutional reality and giving vent to the pressures of civil society for a revision public policies aimed at serving the population, which has become very impoverished in recent years. One of the main demands is to change the retirement model in force in the country.

With emotion in his voice, the new Chilean president expressed a “great sense of responsibility and duty to the people.” The leftist politician comes to power with a feminist, ecologist rhetoric, with moderate codes, in a country that seeks a new social pact.

“We will do our best in the face of the challenges we face as a country,” he said in a visibly moved speech at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremony at the Chilean Congress, in Valparaíso, 120km from Santiago.

Boric returned to the presidential house, in Cerro Castillo, facing the Pacific Sea, where the diplomat from Easter Island, Manahi Pakarati, received as Director of Protocol each guest of the new president: the presidents of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; from Peru, Pedro Castillo; King Felipe VI of Spain; Luis Arce, from Bolivia; and former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, in addition to Colombian candidate Gustavo Petro.

The Brazilian government was only represented at the inauguration ceremony, in Congress, by Vice President Hamilton Mourão.

Boric became the country’s youngest president, in one of the most challenging times since the end of Augusto Pinochet’s 17-year dictatorship in 1990.

The former student leader was moved, holding back tears, when he received the presidential sash from Piñera, a 72-year-old millionaire businessman, who ends his second term (from 2010 to 2014, and from 2018 to 2022) as part of a political cycle that brought progress thanks to a neoliberal model, but also a large gap in social inequality that motivated the wave of protests in October 2019.

After the ceremony, the ministers were sworn in before President Boric, starting with Izkia Siches, a 35-year-old doctor, the first woman to assume the Interior portfolio.

antineoliberal

Boric intends to start a path towards a welfare state in the style of European social democracy, to transform neoliberal Chile, in which 1% of the population owns 26% of the country’s wealth.

“This is a government that comes to power in a very fragmented political climate, which does not have a parliamentary majority and, therefore, does not have the possibility of carrying out very radical reforms in the short term”, estimates Claudia Heiss, an academic in Political Science at the University of Chile.

However, “there is this optimism that comes from the constituent process and an impulse to overcome neoliberalism, which is seen with less fear even by conservative sectors, because there is a kind of anti-neoliberal sentiment in the world”, she evaluated.

The leftist takes office amid a crisis of credibility in politics, a 22.5% cut in public spending, a forecast of a slowdown in the economy for this year, large irregular migration and a historic unresolved land conflict between the state and the Mapuche people.

Another challenge will be to garner support for the constitutional process, which, this year, must call a referendum to approve or reject a new Constitution to replace the current Magna Carta, inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Boric will govern without definite majorities in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The coalition considered official of the future government of Boric, Apruebo Dignidad (Broad Front and Communist Party), added 37 deputies, and the left-wing coalition Nueva Pacto Social (former Concertación) another 37. The right, now in the opposition, will have 53 seats. In the Senate, which renewed 27 of the 50 seats, the split is 50-50.

From Bearded Radical to Social Democrat Leader

Single, childless, he is in an almost three-year relationship with political scientist Irina Karamanos. A compulsive reader, a fan of poetry in the country of Gabriela Mistral and Pablo Neruda, he does not hesitate to defend the global pop star Taylor Swift on his social networks, or to talk about the future of the planet and social justice with former Uruguayan president José “Pepe” Mujica. This is Gabriel Boric, the young leftist who takes charge of Chile.

“If Chile was the birthplace of neoliberalism in Latin America, it will also be its tomb,” he said in July when he was proclaimed a presidential candidate. Since then, his speech has been toned down.

A former student leader, Boric distanced himself from the leaders of the Latin American left and the Bolivarian governments. “Venezuela is an experiment that failed and the main manifestation is the six million Venezuelans in the diaspora,” he commented in January.

He also repudiated the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the repression of opponents in Nicaragua.

New look

Now, Boric will lead a nation that drafts its new Constitution in a Constituent Convention, created after the social protests of October 2019. He will also have to deal with the economic crisis resulting from the health restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Boric is not afraid to change direction. During the nearly seven months of campaigning, he went from a rebellious boy speech that led the 2011 student protests demanding “free, quality public education” to that of a Social Democrat.

His political transformation goes hand in hand with his change of appearance. Little remains of the bearded and disheveled young man who headed the Federation of Students at the University of Chile (FECH) and who, in 2014, aged 27, took up his first term as a deputy. Today he wears a jacket and shirt, shorter hair, a well-groomed beard and glasses.

Boric was born in the southern city of Punta Arenas in a middle-class family of Croatian and Catalan great-grandparents. In the election campaign, he called for “hope to conquer fear” in the face of criticism that classifies him as an “extremist” for his alliance with the communists.

The new president will live in a mansion in downtown Santiago, in Yungay, a neighborhood with a glorious past and a rusty present. “It’s a popular neighborhood, there are people who dedicate themselves to tattooing, people who dedicate themselves to music, people who sell on the street, there are foreigners, Chileans, Venezuelans, Colombians, that is, they live the reality of the country today”, says Felipe Fuentes , a street vendor who will be the president’s neighbor and, therefore, says he is “anxious and excited”.

The 500m² house that Boric will occupy with his girlfriend, Irina, was a hostel, a medical center and a pizzeria, whose sign on the facade no neighbor seems willing to remove: “Sensato”.