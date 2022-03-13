Brazilian woman collects donations and travels 3,000 km to volunteer at the border with Ukraine: ‘I’m tired of seeing people suffering’ | Paraná

Tired of the horror images that show the situation in Ukraine after being invaded by Russia, a Brazilian who lives in Madrid, Spain, decided to leave her own home and travel 3,000 kilometers to Poland, on the border with the eastern European country, to be voluntary.

Lucila Runnacles, a journalist born in Curitiba, joined Colombian Juan Alvarez Figueroa and together they collected donations and left the Spanish capital on Friday (11) for Przemyśl.

“I’m tired of seeing this bad news, I’m tired of seeing people suffering. […] Ordinary people, it could be anyone from any country, leaving their home, their place of comfort, leaving people behind, with the clothes they have in hand, lucky enough to take a suitcase. No human being deserves to go through that,” said the 45-year-old Brazilian.

The plan is to arrive in the final city on Sunday (13) and deliver the donations.

The items were donated by friends of the duo, acquaintances, Ukrainians who live in Madrid and also by sending money to help Lucila and Juan’s mission. Among the donations are diapers, food – also for babies, first aid kit and clothes.

Afterwards, Juan will return to Madrid with six Ukrainian refugees – the maximum number of passengers he can carry inside the vehicle. Lucila will remain in the Polish city for five days, according to her, to “do whatever it takes”.

The route between the Spanish capital and the Polish city is 3 thousand kilometers — Photo: Personal Archive/Lucila Runnacles

Lucila and Juan organized a trip in three days — Photo: Personal Archive/Lucila Runnacles

According to Lucila, the 46-year-old journalist and computer technician met through a group on social networks. She sent a message about her willingness to take action to help Ukrainians, and Juan’s shared goal brought the two together.

To the g1she said that organizing the entire trip took three days.

In the first, the meeting through social networks in the face of the common will. The next day, they met in person and arranged the trip. And Friday the two left together towards Poland.

This Saturday, until the publication of this report, the two were in Germany.

To pay for the entire trip, the two took resources from their own pockets and also had the help of acquaintances. According to the journalist, in addition to the financial part, the support and messages of affection from acquaintances and friends also served as a stimulus and support for the action.

“It fills me with joy to know that we are not alone,” he said.

The two also publish daily the steps of travel on their own social networks, @viagemcult and @jumalfi. There, they show the details of what they find along the way – and what lies ahead.

Even, according to Lucila, the joy was great to find other vehicles on the road heading to Poland and Ukraine for humanitarian aid. Even a convoy heading to the region was recorded.

Brazilian found humanitarian aid convoys on the way to Poland — Photo: Lucila Runnacles/Arquivo Personal

Russia began, on February 24, a wide-ranging military operation to invade Ukraine.

Map shows the situation of the war in Ukraine — Photo: Arte g1

Putin began the attack on eastern Ukraine, with missiles and explosions. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deployed troops and distributed weapons to the Ukrainians.

The capital, Kiev, had traffic jams, rush to markets and crowded train stations. Thousands of residents began to leave the city from the early hours of the day.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Putin of initiating a “large-scale invasion” against the country.

Countries opposed to the invasion, such as the United States, France and England, announced sanctions to suffocate the Russian economy, in an attempt to discourage the attacks.