Bus carrying Ukrainians overturns in Italy; a woman dies – News

In Italy, a bus carrying about 50 Ukrainians left the road and overturned. The accident caused one death and left several injured, firefighters said on Sunday.

The accident happened on the A14 highway, between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeast coast of Italy. According to firefighters, the bus left the road and overturned at around 5:45 am local time (1:45 am Brasília time), without involving other vehicles. One person died after being trapped under the vehicle.





Videos taken by the emergency services showed the bus inverted in a ditch on the side of the road in south-east Bologna.

According to the Ansa news agency, the bus, with Ukrainian license plate, was heading to the Italian coastal city of Pescara, the only victim of the accident is a woman and the others involved were not seriously injured.

Nearly 35,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine have entered Italy since the Russian invasion that began on February 24, including 14,000 minors, the Interior Ministry said.























