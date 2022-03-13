Can people with diabetes eat cheese bread?

People with diabetes are those who have a failure in the production or action of insulin and, therefore, tend to accumulate a lot of sugar in their blood. Thus, individuals with this health condition should pay attention to their diet to avoid complications from the disease. But where does cheese bread enter the diabetic diet? Keep reading to find out more.

Good and Bad Foods for Diabetics

As people with diabetes have difficulty processing glucose, it is necessary to have a controlled diet to prevent blood glucose from increasing too much. In this sense, the consumption of foods such as simple carbohydrates, refined sugar, honey, foods made with refined flour and rich in fat or protein should be reduced. This is because the high consumption of these foods tends to increase blood glucose levels.

However, just as it is good to avoid some foods, others should be prioritized. In this case, people with diabetes should invest in fiber intake, found in fruits and whole grains, good fat such as that present in olive oil and lean meats, which is the case with white fish and chicken.

In addition to this, it is important to intersperse meals well to prevent sugar from accumulating in the blood, generating hyperglycemia. For this, make 4 to 6 meals a day with an interval of 2 to 4 hours between them. That is, you will eat less at each meal but you will eat more often and thus avoid hyperglycemia.

Is it okay for diabetics to eat cheese bread?

Now that you have a better understanding of what the ideal diet is for a diabetic, let’s get into the case of cheese bread. As stated above, diabetics should avoid simple carbohydrates. This is because the human body absorbs simple carbohydrates very easily and, consequently, very quickly.

So, shortly after a simple carbohydrate meal they see glucose and go into the blood. As cheese bread has a high glycemic index, absorption occurs quickly and turns blood sugar. Given this, a diabetic should avoid ingesting large amounts of food but does not necessarily need to stop eating it.

Cheese bread is not prohibited, its consumption must be moderate. Also, the diabetic must look at the meal as a whole. For example, when eating cheese bread, he can also eat something else with a lower glycemic index or do a physical activity close to this meal.

