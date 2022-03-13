Chance of Russian chemical weapons attack on Ukraine scares the West – News

Western countries are concerned that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, which brings to light the atrocities committed by the regime of Bashar al Assad in Syria.

Russia “will pay a high price if it uses chemical weapons” in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden warned on Friday during a speech at the White House.

As of Wednesday (9), both the United States like the United Kingdom guarantee that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

According to Washington and London, the fact that Russia has accused the United States and Ukraine of managing laboratories for the production of biological weapons in the former Soviet republic is a sign that Moscow is considering this type of scenario.





“The Kremlin intentionally spreads lies that the US and Ukraine are carrying out activities related to chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price reacted on Wednesday.

In 2018, Russia had already accused the United States of carrying out secret biological experiments in a laboratory in Georgia, another former Soviet republic that, like Ukraine, wants to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the European Union. .

Ukraine has “biological research facilities”, confirmed the number three of the US State Department, Victoria Nuland, stressing that the US was “now very concerned about the possibility of Russian forces taking control” of these places.

The Russians “start by saying that there are chemical weapons stored by their opponents or by the Americans. So when they use chemical weapons themselves, as I believe they will, they have a kind of ‘maskirovka’ [termo russo que se refere à arte de enganar o inimigo]a prepared false story,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Russia is one of 198 countries that signed the Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force in 1997, and officially completed the destruction of 100% of its 40,000 tons of chemical weapons.





terrorize the population

However, in recent years, Westerners have blamed Moscow for two cases of Novichok nerve agent poisoning, directed against the opponent arrested Alexei Navalnyin 2020, and the Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in England in 2018.

On the other hand, Russia has always denied the Syrian regime’s repeated use of chemical weapons against the civilian population.

To a large extent, these crimes went unpunished. In 2013, US President Barack Obama (2009-2017), who had converted them into a “red line”, ruled out carrying out punitive attacks in Syria.

The possibility of the possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine also worries France, at a time when the Russian army’s achievements in Ukrainian territory have been scarce.





The offensive that began on February 24 “was supposed to show Russia’s strength, but the opposite happens. [o presidente russo] Vladimir Putin even more unpredictable,” warned the French chief of staff, Thierry Burkhard, in a letter sent to his general officers on Wednesday.

“Vladimir Putin did not enter this war to lose. In case of stalemate or humiliation, the use of dirty weapons or tactical nuclear weapons is part of the possibilities,” reacted a senior French official on condition of anonymity.





“Russia was wrong to enter the war. Now it is necessary to save the image of the Kremlin”, analyzed Mathieu Boulègue, an expert on Russia at the British strategic office Chatham House. “Chemistry is a vector that [a Rússia] could very well use. It’s not unlikely,” she added.

In Ukraine, chemical weapons would be used “to terrorize the civilian population and force them to flee. But this is not a weapon that would change the course of the war. A tactical nuclear weapon that would destroy a Ukrainian city, yes,” warns Mathieu. Boulegue.

Olivier Lepick, a research associate at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), specializing in chemical weapons, is more cautious.

“We would take another step in terror and, therefore, in the disapproval of international public opinion, which would run the risk of increasing the sanctions regime, which is already extremely severe”, he opines.



