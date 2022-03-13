China confines 17 million after registering highest number in 2 years

China today recorded 3,939 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, the highest number in two years in the Asian giant, where the population of several cities has been confined because of the outbreak of the virus, the National Health Commission said.

The increase in contagions has led authorities to close schools in Shanghai and confine residents of cities in the northeast of the country, while 19 provinces face outbreaks of the omicron and delta variant of the coronavirus.

In the city of Kirin, the inhabitants of hundreds of neighborhoods have been partially confined, announced on Sunday a municipal official.

China, the birthplace of the virus, followed a strict “zero covid” policy with confinements, travel restrictions and massive testing when outbreaks of infection were detected.

However, the number of contagions in the country’s 1.4 billion inhabitants is small when compared to those in other countries.

Kirin residents have completed six stages of massive testing, officials said.

The neighboring city of Changchun, an industrial hub of 9 million people, declared lockdown on Friday.

The outbreak “reflects that the omicron variant spreads silently, is very contagious, fast and difficult to detect in the early stages,” Zhang Yan, health official for Kirin province, told journalists on Sunday.

“Emergency response mechanisms in some areas are not robust enough, there is not enough understanding of the characteristics of the omicron variant, and poor decisions have been made,” Zhang added.

The mayor of Kirin and the head of the Changchun health commission were removed from their posts on Saturday, state media reported.

The smaller towns of Siping and Dunhua, both in Kirin province, were locked down on Thursday and Friday, according to official announcements.

The city of Shenzhen, a technology hub in southern China, went into lockdown on Sunday, the local government announced, after announcing 66 new cases of coronavirus and the closure of the commercial area.

Chinese authorities have urged the 17 million residents of this city, which is home to tech giants Huawei and Tencent, to stay at home to control an outbreak of the omicron variant.

– Fatigue – Likewise, the city of Hunchun, on the border with Russia and North Korea, was confined on March 1, officials said.

Three hospitals were built quickly in that city to care for Covid-19 patients, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

However, there is evidence of exhaustion of the strict approach in China and some authorities have sought more lenient and focused measures to contain the virus, while economists warn of damage to the economy from the confinements.

With infections increasing since February, the response in different parts of the country has generally been milder than in December, when the 13 million people in the northern city of Xi’an were confined for two weeks.

Going against the lockdown, in the country’s largest city, Shanghai, authorities temporarily closed some schools, businesses, restaurants and shopping malls, instead of massive lockdowns.

In the city’s hospitals, long lines of people were formed in search of Covid-19 tests.

Last week, a Chinese scientific official said the country should consider living with the virus as other countries do where the omicron variant has spread rapidly.