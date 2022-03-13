Chinese mobile game copies Elden Ring in the face using even the official synopsis

Elden Ring is one of the most popular games right now. Breaking sales records and winning the favor of a large audience, FromSoftware achieved absolute success in a short time, a success that did not go unnoticed by the Chinese studio Guiyun Cloud Network, which launched a mobile game that is a blatant plagiarism of Elden Ring.

Eilon Ring: the copy of Elden Ring

Fortunately, at the time of writing this article, the game is no longer availablebut it has existed long enough for players to realize that it is an aberration taking advantage of the Elden Ring’s popularity.

The similarities start with the name of the game itself, the icon that has a character that looks a lot like Malenia, moving on to the character creation and systems suspiciously similar to Souls games in general. As if that weren’t enough, Elion Ring also takes elements from great games like God of War.

The synopsis of Elion Ring on iOS presents the game as an action RPG title set in a dark fantasy world that draws heavily from the Souls games source.. Reading this, you would surely think we were talking about Elden Ring.

Eilon Ring is an epic world with a wide variety of maps and a deep combat system. It is not only a masterpiece of the Souls franchise, but also a masterpiece that maintains the essence of the series by using the open world to immerse players. The adventure in this world is full of content, challenges and exploration, for many players something incredible and unforgettable. Players take on the role of the Vanished One, collecting pieces of the Ring of Elion and challenging demigods. One day, due to the destruction of the ring’s blessing core, the blessing was contaminated by the demigods, and a war was started to collect the ring’s shards, which led the world to devastation. You need to restore the ring to restore the world. Guiyun Cloud Network

Some of the images presented in the store were even modified images of Elden Ring. The game itself has nothing to do with what is shown, being a pay-to-win action game. As Elion Ring was pulled from stores, we weren’t able to download it to give more details, but it looked like something very close to a game called League of Angels.