Coronavirus: with subvariant BA.2, cases rise again in European countries

The number of new Covid-19 cases has increased in some European countries in recent days, including the UK and Germany. The move sparks concerns about the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2

The reasons for the escalation of infections, which comes after a month and a half of sharp declines, remain unclear. Still, much of Europe has lifted restrictions on mobility in recent weeks, which could be driving the volume of positive diagnoses.

BA.2 is surpassing the original Ômicron lineage, now known as BA.1, in parts of the world. The increase is raising questions about whether BA.2 could cause a broader halt to the global decline in Covid-19 cases.

In some parts of the world, the subvariant is by far the most dominant version of the virus. It is the most common variant in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. In London on March 4, 84% of positive PCR tests for covid-19 were likely caused by BA.2, according to the UK Health Safety Agency.

Last Tuesday, when the World Health Organization (WHO) published its latest update, the number of new coronavirus cases was down 5% globally from the previous week.

This drop, however, masks a wide divergence in the state of the virus in different parts of the world. While cases in Europe were down 18% and cases in the Americas were down 24%, in the Western Pacific – a WHO region that includes China – it was up 46%.

Certain countries that have seen cases drop are now seeing small reversals. Cases are rising slightly in the UK, France, Germany and Austria, among other places. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.







know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ breaks after nearly a thousand years

+ Man sets fire to drug user in Belo Horizonte

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat