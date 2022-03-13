Cravings to eat specific foods can indicate nutritional deficiencies

The desire for certain foods is normal and is associated with factors such as hormonal and cultural issues. However, did you know that the craving to eat specific foods could it also be a sign of nutritional deficiencies? That’s right, the body emits this kind of signal to show that it needs some nutrients. Learn more about this subject!

Read more: Here’s how to replace refined sugar with these healthier options

Food cravings and nutrient deficiencies

Nutrition professionals warn that the sudden urge to eat certain foods can be a body mechanism, in order to awaken the person’s desire to eat exactly what is lacking in their body. So, check out what the most common food cravings are and what they can indicate.

It is common for women to feel like eating chocolate and sweets in general during the premenstrual period. This is because there is a big swing in female hormones before menstruation. With this, the production of serotonin drops, and chocolate is a food that promotes the increase of this substance.

Have you ever seen someone with an uncontrollable urge to eat tomatoes? The desire for this vegetable may be related to low levels of potassium in the body. In this sense, tomatoes, bananas and green vegetables help in the replacement of this nutrient.

Excessive thirst (polydipsia) can be a sign of dehydration. However, it is necessary to turn on the alert if this occurs, as this is one of the symptoms of diabetes, as well as the abnormal urge to urinate and excessive hunger.

The uncontrolled desire to consume sweets in general may be related to the deficiency of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps in the production of serotonin. Therefore, the lack of tryptophan in the body can trigger anxiety, depression and irritation.

hidden hunger

Hidden hunger is, in short, the lack of one or more nutrients. So, no matter how much you have snacks or certain meals, your body may continue to send hunger signals because it is lacking certain nutrients, such as iron, for example, whose lack can cause anemia.

Seek nutritional care

Nutritional deficiencies can compromise the entire functioning of the body, as well as trigger serious diseases. On the other hand, already installed diseases can also generate these desires. So, seek nutritional support if you identify with any of the topics covered here.